Review: LOVE THE SINNER, Tron Theatre

Review of Love The Sinner at Glasgow's Tron Theatre

By:
Love the Sinner is a fusion of live theatre and performance poetry. Written and performed by Imogen Stirling, this piece is directed by Matthew Lenton with original score by Sarah Carton.

Set against the backdrop of a wet Scottish city that bears resemblance to Glasgow, the seven deadly sins take their hold. Lyrically beautiful, Stirling takes us on a journey through each sin as a character. Envy is seen as a milennial who takes validation in social media likes. Her photos are cropped and filtered to alter her reality. Sloth is in her late 20s and still lives with her parents, overwhelmed by the daily news she retreats into her bedroom in a state of depression.

The characters aren't all likeable but they are all intriguing and recognisable and the beauty of the poetry sucks you into the storytelling. Accompanying the narrative is a stunning lighting design by Simon Wilkinson and a hypnotic video and projection design by Ellie Thompson which makes for a trippy delight. The musical elements of Love The Sinner are reminiscent of the mighty Self Esteem.

Originally penned as a collection of poems, it's a delight to see Love The Sinner presented live with this dreamy staging.

Photo credit: Andy Ross Images




RECOMMENDED FOR YOU