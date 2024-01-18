Review: JEKYLL AND HYDE, Royal Lyceum

Gary McNair's one-man adaptation of Jekyll and Hyde faces a daunting obstacle: most of us know how it ends. Consequently, the piece's challenge shifts from the story itself to how it is told - it not only needs to be immensely engaging, it needs a new perspective to combat overfamiliarity. It achieves the former, but not the latter.

Firstly, actor Forbes Masson is undoubtedly a talented storyteller. He has nowhere to hide on Max Jones' minimalistic set, yet he is funny, charismatic and effortlessly endearing. He mostly plays the novel's narrator Gabriel Utterson, however depicts a variety of characters through subtle changes in voice and movement. Additionally, Richard Howell presents a masterclass in phenomenal lighting design.

Through a black-and-white colour scheme (a nod to the tale's duality) and accompanied by Richard Hammarton's sounds, he presents a delightfully eerie atmosphere, particularly when Utterson sees Hyde for the first time. The stage and Mr Hyde's haunting front door are both outlined by LED-strip frames, nodding cleverly to the framing narrative of the spooky tale.

The play's main downfall was it didn't feel particularly new or different. It was a strong retelling showcasing the power of theatrical language, but there wasn't a unique angle or perspective. It presents the renowned Victorian tale for what it is, and presents it well.

Jekyll and Hyde is at the Royal Lyceum Edinburgh until 27 January

Photo Credit: Mihaela Bodlovic