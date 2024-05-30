Joyce Lao Brings #40SANDSINGLE to The Edinburgh Fringe Festival, With Previews in New York City

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



"#40sandsingle," a new comedic cabaret variety show, written and performed by Joyce Lao (legal- Joyce Laoagan) an Indigenous (Igorot) Filipino-American artist will debut at the prestigious Edinburgh International Fringe Festival and preview at The Pangea NYC Cabaret and Don't Tell Mama this summer. Joyce conceived the show during the pandemic when she stumbled upon self-help and love gurus dominating online spaces. She observed that these self-proclaimed experts multiplied rapidly, amassing followers and selling online courses, but often failing to practice what they preached.

Inspired by this phenomenon, Joyce created the character Dr. Kara Kibara - a vibrant online and offline self-proclaimed dating expert. The name "Kara" is derived from Joyce's cousin, while "Kibara" is her paternal grandmother's last name. Joyce intentionally drew on her family names to symbolize the traditional Asian family values of overachievement, life planning, and stability - values that contrast with Joyce's own life choices. Joyce embraced her artistic pursuits, becoming free-spirited, and remained single in her 40s.

In 2020, Joyce began impersonating Dr. Kara on social media. The positive response she received from family, friends, and audiences encouraged her to develop "#40sandsingle" as a One-Woman Show. This platform allowed Joyce to combine her diverse talents in producing, writing, improv, dance, music, and comedy. The theater version of #40sandsingle depicts Dr. Kara Kibara as a successful online dating expert who is still single in her 40s. In this funny

interactive cabaret show, she reflects on her past to find out why she is still single herself as she simultaneously offers her advice on how to find love. She reveals how her Indigenous-Filipino-Asian-American Protestant Christian upbringing has affected her perspective in dating and marriage. Featuring original songs, snippets of familiar 80's and 90's tunes as well as choreography and monologues that will leave the audience laughing, crying, and inspired.

Growing up, Joyce participated and won in dance and singing competitions. She holds a degree in music and has studied acting in various New York City studios. In addition, Joyce is self-taught in play and screen writing, producing, and directing indie films and theater, bringing a wealth of experience to her artistic endeavors.

"#40sandsingle" will showcase previews in New York City in July and will make its official debut at the prestigious Edinburgh Fringe Festival in Scotland from August 13th to 17th. The show will be staged at theSpaceUK, Symposium Hall, Annexe Theater.

Joyce's original music and choreography will be featured prominently in "#40sandsingle," highlighting her artistic versatility. Recognizing the importance of collaboration, Joyce recruited Nicole Lee as a co-choreographer and Sabrina Morabito as Stage Manager/Co-Director and other collaborators yet to be announced.

PANGEA NYC CABARET

July 13, 2024, 7PM

178 2nd Ave, New York,

New York, 10003

Tickets: https://www.pangeanyc.com/music/

DON'T TELL MAMA

July 27, 2024, 4PM

343 W 46th St,

New York, NY 10036

Tickets: https://shows.donttellmamanyc.com/

For more information about Joyce Lao and her work, visit www.allyartists.com or follow her on Instagram @everythingjoycedoes.

Note: Joyce is also producing an AI Immersive show, "The Waiting Room" at the Edinburgh International Fringe Festival. Previews start in June in New York City. www.thewaitingroomnyc.com, IG @thewaitingroomnyc

