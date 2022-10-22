Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Review: ENOUGH OF HIM, Pitlochry Festival Theatre

Oct. 22, 2022  
Enough of Him is a play by May Sumbwanyambe presented by National Theatre of Scotland. Based on a true story, Enough of Him examines the life of Joseph Knight, a man enslaved by Sir John Wedderburn and brought to his home in Perthshire.

Plantation owner Sir John Wedderburn (Matthew Pidgeon) comes off as a charismatic and charming man at first. He is interested in Joseph (Omar Austin) and to the disgust of his wife Margaret (Rachel-Rose McLaren) invites him to eat with them at the dining table. It makes it all the more jarring when he reveals his true colours and the background of how Joseph came to Perthshire.

Joseph embarks on a relationship with Margaret's maid Annie (Catriona Faint) which sparks John's jealousy and his ownership over his life. Enough of Him is not an easy watch but nor should it be. The language is jarring and difficult to listen to. It's beautiful to look at with Emma Jones' lighting design and having it staged in the studio theatre at Pitlochry made it more intimate and intense.

Sumbwanyambe's writing is crucial and uncomfortable. The four actors give an incredible performance, making Enough of Him a must-see.

Photo credit: Sally Jubb





