Review: DIANA: THE UNTOLD AND UNTRUE STORY, Oran Mor

Mar. 02, 2023 Â 
Presented by Awkward Productions, Diana: The Untold and Untrue Story is written and performed by Linus Karp.

Pre-show, audience members are given roles for the evening and are called upon throughout the show to read the onscreen dialogue. It's all done in good nature and it is evident that the audience are extremely on board to have a laugh with it.

We first meet The People's Princess (Karp) in heaven as she explains she'll tell us the parts of her life the media didn't cover. Going back to her birth and meeting Prince Charles, we go through a whirlwind that is pretty much the story we already know. Things get a little bit twisty later and I couldn't possibly spoil it for anyone!

The show explores ideas of what things would be like if Diana had lived and her status as a gay icon. Props are used with great effect and the puppet/demon Camilla is a highlight.

Karp's knack for improvisation and commitment to the character is truly impressive. With audience participation, interactive video content and a Charles cardboard cut-out that has a mind of its own, it is easy for things to get a little bit messy but this just adds to the charm. Diana: The Untold and Untrue Story is complete and utter chaos with perfect execution. It's fun, energetic and absolutely hilarious throughout.




