Review: CYPRUS AVENUE, Iron Theatre, Glasgow

First staged in 2016, Cyprus Avenue by David Ireland is a black comedy about sectarianism. Eric (David Hayman) is a Belfast Loyalist who notices that the first time he holds his newborn granddaughter, she bears an uncanny resemblance to Gerry Adams.

Eric meets with a psychologist (Saskia Ashdown) who asks him to explain his version of events. He's nervous and fidgets in his chair- he's a man from a generation where people don't really talk about their feelings. Especially not to a young, black and female doctor. He's polite in his prejudice and insists that it doesn't come from a place of hate. There's no denying how deeply rooted in hatred his feelings are regarding Catholics.

The use of language in Cyprus Avenue is jarring. Such evocative and hateful words are easily tossed around in such a light and comical way that the instinct to laugh at the absurdity of it all comes with guilt.

Eric's issue is that he thinks his granddaughter has Catholic eyes. He's convinced Gerry Adams has disguised himself as a baby to infiltrate his family. It's clear the impact that generations of sectarian intolerance has had on him. At its core, it's about a man struggling with his identity around his Britishness and the fear that he might also be Irish.

There are content warnings in the blurb for this show regarding extreme violence. It's intense and uncomfortable and really clashes with how absurdly entertaining the earlier scenes were. It's a dark and twisty story that is carried by exceptional performers. It's a real treat to see someone of Hayman's calibre in such an intimate space.

Cyprus Avenue won't be for everyone. It's undeniably shocking and starts to stray into the horror genre. I think Ireland's writing is exceptional and the relevance of the themes explored make this an essential watch if you're willing to be uncomfortable.

