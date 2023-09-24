Review: COAST, Oran Mor

Coast is a new play written and directed by Annie George and being staged as part of the A Play, A Pie and A Pint autumn/winter season. It is a co-production with the Traverse Theatre and runs at the Traverse from 26-30 September.

Half-brothers Jay (Hamzah Aftab) and Kay (Beruce Khan) share the same father but have little else in common. The pair go on a road trip together down south, but things don't go according to plan and they are forced to make an urgent detour and spend even more time together.

Things between them are pleasant but strained to begin with and then family secrets begin to unravel. One of the men has had a much better connection with their dad as he grew up with him at home and the other holds resentment for him.

It's an interesting concept for a play but while both actors are good in their roles, the script is just a bit underwhelming. There isn't enough drama to grip the audience.