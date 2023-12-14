Review: CINDERS!, Theatre Royal, Glasgow

The prologue of Cinders! shows the bustling Rose family business, a dressmaker shop with Young Cinders (Charles Waller) carefree and happy. As a fire rips through the store, the newspaper headline flashes up that he has been orphaned by the disaster.

The Rose family business has been taken over by the Thorne family and it's no longer a happy place. Mrs Thorne (Grace Paulley) has brought her three children Morag (Grace Horler), Flossie (Claire Souet) and Tarquin (Aaron Venegas) who are unkind to the now-grown Cinders (Bruno Micchiardi).

Each night at Cinders! is a surprise as on some nights Cinders will be played by a man who is swept off his feet by the princess and on others Cinders will be a woman who meets the charming prince.

Aside from the gender role twist on some evenings, this is a fairly safe production telling the story of Cinderella. The Thorne's are invited to the Royal Ball but Cinders' invitation is torn up. After they leave for the ball, Cinders is transformed and arrives at the castle where he meets Princess Louise (Jessica Fyfe).

The set for the Rose family business is absolutely beautiful but by contrast, the ballroom in later scenes is a little bit of a letdown as it isn't quite as spectacular.

As you would expect, the dance performances from Scottish Ballet are world-class. As it's such a well-known story, this is a very accessible ballet as the narrative is clear throughout. Cinders! is a wonderful festive treat for the whole family.

Photo credit: Andy Ross