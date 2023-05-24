Review: AN INSPECTOR CALLS, Theatre Royal Glasgow

A theatrical masterpiece at the Glasgow Theatre Royal

By:
Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Review: THE KING AND I, King's Theatre, Glasgow Photo 1 Review: THE KING AND I, King's Theatre, Glasgow
Video: New Trailer Released For MAD ABOUT THE BOY – THE NOËL COWARD STORY Documentary Photo 2 Video: New Trailer Released For MAD ABOUT THE BOY – THE NOËL COWARD STORY Documentary
Leading Lady Creative and Guptanya Studios To Present THE LEADING LADY CLUB At Edinburgh F Photo 3 Leading Lady Creative and Guptanya Studios To Present THE LEADING LADY CLUB At Edinburgh Fringe 2023
Review: LOVE THE SINNER, Tron Theatre Photo 4 Review: LOVE THE SINNER, Tron Theatre

Review: LOVE THE SINNER, Tron Theatre

Review: LOVE THE SINNER, Tron Theatre30 years on from Stephen Daldry’s National Theatre debut, an inspector has called in Glasgow. Thankfully, we are delighted he is here to present this timeless theatrical masterpiece.

A frontrunner of school curricula, An Inspector Calls is a social critique camouflaged as a conventional murder mystery. Inspector Goole visits the Birlings, an upper-class family adorned in fancy clothing, oozing self-absorption and rich white privilege. He informs them a woman named Eva Smith has committed suicide by ingesting disinfectant. Each family member is indirectly responsible for her death and Goole demands they venture beyond their narrow-minded perspectives to accept this responsibility.

Ian MacNeil’s set is extraordinary – we begin outside the Birling house with young street children gazing in as the Birlings celebrate Sheila and Gerald’s engagement. Perfectly complimented by Rick Fisher’s dramatic lighting and Stephen Warbeck’s chilling instrumental score, there is a clear contrast between their luxurious 1912 home and the gloomy, poverty-stricken streets of Brumley.

Their household resembles a dolls house which eventually opens to reveal their ostentatious dining room. Daldry’s consistent breaking of the fourth wall reminds us that, like a game of dolls, everyone in this society must play their part.

Liam Brennan puts a humorous, Scots twist on Goole. His amusing, endearing portrayal is the perfect vehicle guiding the Birlings to confessing the truth. He is cold and aloof, yet warm and likeable.

The Birling family could easily become a group of caricatures, yet each actor portrays them as strong individuals who change considerably as the play progresses. Chloe Orrock’s character arc as Sheila Birling is masterful – she carefully crafts a challenging ascent from self-absorption to self-reflection, realising the impact of her actions and the need for change. Frances Campbell’s Edna rarely speaks, yet says so much through her commanding presence on stage. She is the Birling servant, ignored and listening with us in the background – a perfect representation of the family’s attitudes towards the working class.

This begs the question - what crime is the inspector truly inspecting? Eva Smith’s death, the human psyche, the failure of society? In our era of injustice, social media, industrialism and politics, the messages of J.B. Priestly’s play are more relevant now than ever. In the words of Goole: “We are members of one body. We are responsible for each other.”

A must-see at the Theatre Royal Glasgow this week.

An Inspector Calls is at Glasgow Theatre Royal until 27 May

Photo Credit: Ambassador Theatre Group

 

 




RELATED STORIES - Scotland

Ben Hart: JADOO Explores the World Class Magicians Indian Heritage in World Premiere at Ed Photo
Ben Hart: JADOO Explores the World Class Magician's Indian Heritage in World Premiere at Edinburgh Fringe 2023

World-renowned, multi award-winning magician and West End star Ben Hart returns with his most personal show yet. Drawn from his experience travelling India to discover lost, real magic, Hart sheds his usual sleight of hand trickery in favour of stunning displays of wonderment, extra-sensory power and a search for the truth... This mind-popping show is rich in colour, passion and wicked humour.

A MIRRORED MONET Comes to Edinburgh Fringe in August Photo
A MIRRORED MONET Comes to Edinburgh Fringe in August

A dramatic musical about the life of artist Claude Monet will premiere at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe this year. A Mirrored Monet will run for nine performances at the Emerald Theatre in Greenside @ Nicolson Square, 17 - 26 August.

3RD ROCK FROM THE PUN is the First Edinburgh Fringe Show Created Using AI Photo
3RD ROCK FROM THE PUN is the First Edinburgh Fringe Show Created Using AI

Do you like puns? Do you like space travel? Of course you do. Do you like AI? Well, you will when Darren Walsh (BBC Presents..., ITV's Out There) puts it together with the aforementioned puns and space travel.

Scottish Ballet Brings A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE to Kirkwall Photo
Scottish Ballet Brings A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE to Kirkwall

Following the hugely successful mainland tour of A Streetcar Named Desire, and an exciting US premiere tour of The Crucible, Scottish Ballet will take the full production of Streetcar to Kirkwall, as part of the St Magnus Festival, and then to Stornoway on Lewis.


From This Author - Mary Baillie

Mary is a Scottish-born and Brunei-raised world citizen who spent her high-school years in India. She is a graduate of Middlebury College Vermont with a degree in theatre and anthropology, and is... (read more about this author)

Review: AN INSPECTOR CALLS at Theatre Royal GlasgowReview: AN INSPECTOR CALLS at Theatre Royal Glasgow
Review: THE SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION, Festival Theatre, EdinburghReview: THE SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION, Festival Theatre, Edinburgh

Videos

Video: The Company of SOME LIKE IT HOT and Darlene Love Pay Tribute To Tina Turner At Sardi's Video Video: The Company of SOME LIKE IT HOT and Darlene Love Pay Tribute To Tina Turner At Sardi's
How Tovah Feldshuh Built a Five-Decade Career Onstage Video
How Tovah Feldshuh Built a Five-Decade Career Onstage
Annaleigh Ashford is Gobsmacked to Star in Her (Other) Favorite Sondheim Show Video
Annaleigh Ashford is Gobsmacked to Star in Her (Other) Favorite Sondheim Show
Shakespeare Featured as Final JEOPARDY! Category Video
Shakespeare Featured as Final JEOPARDY! Category
View all Videos

Scotland SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Daniel Muggleton: White & Wrong (But Mostly White)
Monkey Barrel Comedy (6/03-6/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ed Byrne: Tragedy Plus Time
Pavilion Theatre (11/10-11/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ed Byrne: Tragedy Plus Time
Motherwell Concert Hall (11/08-11/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Stephen Buchanan: Charicature (Preview)
Monkey Barrel Comedy (6/18-6/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Diana: The Untold and Untrue Story
Pleasance Dome (King Dome) (8/02-8/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Infectious
Monkey Barrel Comedy (7/07-7/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Helen Bauer: Work In Progress
Monkey Barrel Comedy (6/24-6/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# John Kearns: Varnishing Days
Monkey Barrel Comedy (5/30-5/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ian Smith: Work In Progress
Monkey Barrel Comedy (7/01-7/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ed Byrne: Tragedy Plus Time
Aberdeen Perfomring Arts (11/07-11/07)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You