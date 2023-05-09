Return To Oz This August! House Of Oz Reveals Full Programme For Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2023

After making waves and winning Best Venue in its first edition last year, House of Oz is back and better than ever for Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2023. Today, the venue is delighted to reveal full details of the 8 shows that will be making House of Oz their home for this year's festival; a spectacular group of artists and storytellers who reflect the true breadth and diversity of artistic talent that Australia has to offer.

Located in the historic King's Hall building, adjacent to Summerhall and the Meadows, House of Oz is right at the heart of the Fringe. Throughout August, the building is transformed into a hub for the best in Australian talent at Edinburgh Fringe, complete with a secret garden called 'The Outback" where audiences can enjoy quality Australian food and beverage options and Aussie Café, before taking their pick of the 8 fantastic shows running daily.

This year's programme champions original and boundary-pushing work, such as Two Strangers Walk Into a Bar... the Adelaide smash-hit that invites audience members to forge connections with a complete stranger. An immersive audio experience like no other, created by award-winning actor, writer and director Tilda Cobham-Harvey. As an actor, Tilda can be seen in films like Hotel Mumbai and I Am Woman. Her directorial debut, A Field Guide to Being a 12-Year-Old Girl was awarded the Crystal Bear for Best Short Film by the Youth Jury of the 68th Berlin International Film Festival. A breakout theatrical success from festivals across Australia, Maureen celebrates the indomitable voice, wisdom and passion of dames who defy invisibility. Framed by velvet, Jatz crackers and cigarettes, writer and star Jonny Hawkins transforms into "working class glamour queen" Maureen, delivering a touching homage to older people and a fascinating deconstruction of how society views them.

Blending circus and contemporary theatre, Common Dissonance from Melbourne-based Na Djinang Circus explores modern Australian identity and asks if there is space for the acceptance of indigenous spirituality in 21st Century Australia. It asks us how we can make peace with our past, accept our differences and make space for each other in a shared future.

In the world of comedy, audiences have plenty to look forward to including the latest offering from one of Australia's most exciting, rising stars: Anna Piper Scott - Such an Inspiration. As both a trans woman and comedian, Anna grapples with a volatile conversation that has touched some of the biggest names in comedy like Hannah Gadsby and Dave Chappelle, about how to make fun of yourself whilst retaining a foundational respect for who you are. Anna's past shows have earned her a nomination for Best Comedy at the Melbourne Fringe in 2019 and a win for Best of the Fest at Fringe at the End of the World in 2020.

Younger audiences won't be left out this year, with plenty of shows for all the family to enjoy. Beetle, a new work from acclaimed physical theatre artists Legs On The Wall follows the story of a child on a quest to search for the elusive Christmas Beetle. A heartwarming story that brings the magic of the Australian bush to life through the company's trademark physical storytelling alongside beautiful animated illustrations by beloved children's author and illustrator Freya Blackwood. Making their 10th Fringe appearance, family Fringe favourites The Listies return with Make Some Noise, a joyous musical mishmash of sketches, songs and clowning that have brought fun and laughter to gazillions of 'kidults' around the world.

Audiences can be sure to revel in an evening at the House of Oz that is filled with music and cabaret. Michaela Burger traverses her family's past in a new, original musical tribute A Migrant's Son. This multi-award-winning, critically acclaimed show ignites memories of a story that millions of migrants can relate to. Featuring a live band, including piano and bouzouki, Michaela pays tribute to her Greek migrant family and hard-working, fun-loving larrikin father Luke who defied all odds.

Armed with stilettos and a four-octave range, Leather Lungs: Higher Love is set to raise the roof of the House of Oz. He has sung with Adele, performed for the Beckhams, and has written and performed in dozens of solo cabaret shows across Australia and New Zealand, winning the Adelaide Fringe Best Cabaret Weekly Awards in 2020 and 2021. Now, the queen of falsetto storms into Edinburgh with a heart-stopping celebration of liberation and exploration, featuring powerhouse anthems from Queen and Abba performed as you've never heard them before.

