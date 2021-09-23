Premiere Of Timberlake's Wertenbaker's New Play WHO ARE YOU? To Close The Sound Stage Opening Season

Pitlochry Festival Theatre and The Royal Lyceum Theatre Edinburgh, in association with Naked Productions, are delighted to announce the Sound Stage premiere of Timberlake Wertenbaker's new environmentally themed play Who Are You?

Directed by Pitlochry Festival Theatre's Associate Director Amy Liptrott, Who Are You? will premiere on Pitlochry Festival Theatre and The Lyceum's audio-digital venture, Sound Stage from 29-31 October.

Vivian took the decision to move to the countryside. She now lives alone at the top of a hill. However, one day, Vivian returns from collecting firewood to discover she is not alone anymore. Wertenbaker's new drama poses many important questions about the current state of our world - questions from which we can no longer escape and which, the play warns, we ignore at our own peril.

The exciting all Scottish cast will feature Georgie Glen (Call the Midwife, Little Britain and Waterloo Road, BBC; Calendar Girls, Buena Vista and The Crown, Netflix) as Vivian; Saskia Ashdown (Lament for Sheku Bayoh, National Theatre of Scotland, Royal Lyceum Theatre & Edinburgh International Festival) as The Presence; and Perthshire actor Angela Ness (Vigil, BBC) as the Weather Reader. The new play will feature original music from Scottish singer/songwriter Nicolette Macleod.

Timberlake Wertenbaker 's theatrical credits include the Olivier award winning Our Country's Good (Royal Court, National Theatre and Broadway); Winter Hill Jefferson's Garden, Our Ajax, The Line, Galileo's Daughter, Credible Witness, The Break of the Day, Three Birds Alighting on a Field, The Grace of Mary, The Ash Girl, After Darwin and The Love of the Nightingale. She has translated plays from Greek, French and Italian, including The Theban Plays for the RSC; Hecuba (ACT in San Francisco); Filumena (Peter Hall Company at the Piccadilly); and Phèdre (Stratford Shakespeare Festival, Ontario).

Playwright Timberlake Wertenbaker said:

"I'm thrilled to be making a new play with Pitlochry Festival Theatre and the Royal Lyceum in Edinburgh. Sound Stage has been such a great initiative. I have enjoyed writing Who Are You? for this new platform. Like everyone during the pandemic, I have found myself thinking a great deal about what is happening to me and others locally but simultaneously grappling with how we tackle the inescapable challenges we face globally. I am really looking forward to sharing this with audiences in October."

Sound Stage is an exciting new audio-digital venture, designed by theatre makers and leading technologists, giving audiences a unique and engrossing online theatre experience of new plays from the best in British theatre which, in the future, Pitlochry Festival Theatre and the Royal Lyceum Theatre Edinburgh hope to produce on stage. Over the last six months the opening season of Sound Stage has featured new plays by Mark Ravenhill, Roy Williams, John Byrne, Lynda Radley, Jaimini Jethwa, Frances Poet and Gary MacNair.

Every Sound Stage performance will be accompanied by a post-show event for each showing, hosted on Sound Stage, inviting audiences to engage further with the creative teams behind Who Are You?

Tickets for Who Are You? are currently on sale through the Pitlochry Festival Theatre and Lyceum websites.

Who Are You? will premiere on Sound Stage from 29-31 October.

For further information and to book tickets visit www.pitlochryfestivaltheatre.com and www.lyceum.org.uk