Poet Luke Wright Will Present Two Shows at Edinburgh Fringe

Luke Wright is presenting two shows at this year's Edinburgh Fringe, both new to Scottish audiences.

Luke Wright: The Remains of Logan Dankworth is the third (and arguably best) of the acclaimed poet's verse play trilogy. It's finally getting its Fringe debut after its 2020 performances were postponed by the pandemic. The first 2 plays in the series were met with universal critical and audience acclaim with What I Learned from Johnny Bevan winning a Fringe First and a Stage Award for Acting Excellence (and he's a poet not an actor!) and Frankie Vah received rave reviews from The Guardian amongst others. It can be seen at Pleasance Courtyard, Above at 15.45 from 3 to 29 August.

His second show Luke Wright's Late Night Dance Floor Fillers (poems) is an (almost) all new selection of deliciously funny poems from the multi award winning baby faced Fringe veteran. Set against a backdrop of pandemic politics, ageing parents, and an endless, droning, culture war, Wright throws a squat party in his 'poor old heart' (bring a bottle!). He even finds a home for a couple of crowd-pleasing favourites, including an update on his evergreen, riotously funny crowd pleaser Essex Lion.

Often described as the 'hardest working man n poetry' Luke is established as one of Britain's top stand-up poets and is credited as being one of the chief architects of the now thriving spoken word scene. Flamboyant, political and riotously funny, Wright is a poet and theatre maker who has been has been writing and performing his work for over 20 years now, touring all over the world inventive shows are enjoyed by many thousands of people across the globe every year.

He often shares a stage with John Cooper Clarke and can be regularly seen playing master of ceremonies at a Libertines show in front of 5,000 screaming rock fans. Carl Barât of the band said 'Luke is one of the greats. A poetic pugilist. Beguiling and hypnotic.' and no less a personage than Patti Smith praised his 'cool poems'.

In 2020, when mostly confined to his home he was dubbed 'the bard of lockdown' by The Daily Telegraph for his marathon stint of 100 consecutive nights of online shows that attracted daily viewing figures of up to 10,000.

Luke's latest book, The Feel-Good Movie of the Year is out now from Penned in the Margins and In May 2021 he won a richly deserved third Saboteur Award, for Best Spoken Word Performer.

Luke Wright: The Remains of Logan Dankworth Pleasance Courtyard, Above 3-29 Aug at 15.45 (not 15, 16, 17)

Luke Wright's Late Night Dance Floor Fillers (poems) at Pleasance Jack Dome 3-29 Aug at 23.00 (not 15, 16, 17)