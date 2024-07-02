Photos: See Piper Theatre's The BLOODY BALLAD OF BETTE DAVIS: A NEW MUSICAL Ahead Of Edinburgh Fringe Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Get a first look at photos of Piper Theatre Productions' The BLOODY BALLAD OF BETTE DAVIS: A NEW MUSICAL, ahead of the company's return to C Venues and the Edinburgh Fringe Festival with the world premiere Horror Musical.

Check out the photos below!

Annie Meek Montgomery leads the cast as Hollywood legend Bette Davis. Connor Delves makes his return to the UK, following the critical success of the "exquisite" (Broadwayworld review) 'Starcrossed' at Wilton's Music Hall, London, where he was quoted as "truly fabulous...a masterpiece" WhatsOnStage (5 stars). Aaron Novak (Co-Winner of a Bobby Award at the Edinburgh Fringe in 2013), Laura Dillman Frank and Eva Sheehy Moss complete the cast.

Written and Directed by Piper’s Artistic Director, John P. McEneny, with original music composed by Rob Parker, Piper hopes to create a fast-moving tale of Hollywood witchcraft (What if Bette Davis was a witch?) and a poignant exploration of ageism and resilience in the arts.

Since 2000, under the artistic direction of John P. McEneny, Piper has produced more than 40 plays including Mother Sauvage (Tour Malta ‘23), Lincoln Dress (Tour Bucharest ‘22) Splitfoot (Edinburgh ‘15), We ShouId have Seen the Lights Already (Matei Visniec North American Premiere, Bucharest Tour ‘17), Island of Doctor Moreau (Edinburgh ‘13) Winner of Six Star Broadway Baby’s Bobbie Award). pipertheatre.org

BLOODY BALLAD OF BETTE DAVIS will perform at C Aurora Studio at Lauriston Halls & Sacred Heart Church, 28 Lauriston St, Edinburgh EH3 9DJ, UK. 18:40, 18 Performances are scheduled from July 31 to August 18. 18:40 £ 13.00

https://res.cthearts.com/event/34:4689/ and https://tickets.edfringe.com/whats-on/bloody-ballad-of-bette-davis

Photo Credit: Vas Eli



Connor Delves, Laura Dillman Frank, Annie Meek Montgomery, Aaron Novak, Eva Sheehy Moss

Annie Meek Montgomery

Connor Delves, Laura Dillman Frank, Annie Meek Montgomery, Aaron Novak, Eva Sheehy Moss

Annie Meek Montgomery & Eva Sheehy Moss

Annie Meek Montgomery, Aaron Novak, Eva Sheehy Moss, Connor Delves, Laura Dillman Frank

Aaron Novak & Connor Delves

Laura Dillman Frank & Annie Meek Montgomery

Laura Dillman Frank

Aaron Novak

Connor Delves

Annie Meek Montgomery

Annie Meek Montgomery & Connor Delves

Comments