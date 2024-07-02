Photos: See Piper Theatre's The BLOODY BALLAD OF BETTE DAVIS: A NEW MUSICAL Ahead Of Edinburgh Fringe Season

18 Performances are scheduled from July 31 to August 18.
Get a first look at photos of Piper Theatre Productions' The BLOODY BALLAD OF BETTE DAVIS: A NEW MUSICAL, ahead of the company's return to C Venues and the Edinburgh Fringe Festival with the world premiere Horror Musical.
Check out the photos below!
Annie Meek Montgomery leads the cast as Hollywood legend Bette Davis. Connor Delves makes his return to the UK, following the critical success of the "exquisite" (Broadwayworld review) 'Starcrossed' at Wilton's Music Hall, London, where he was quoted as "truly fabulous...a masterpiece" WhatsOnStage (5 stars). Aaron Novak (Co-Winner of a Bobby Award at the Edinburgh Fringe in 2013), Laura Dillman Frank and Eva Sheehy Moss complete the cast.
Written and Directed by Piper’s Artistic Director, John P. McEneny, with original music composed by Rob Parker, Piper hopes to create a fast-moving tale of Hollywood witchcraft (What if Bette Davis was a witch?) and a poignant exploration of ageism and resilience in the arts.
Since 2000, under the artistic direction of John P. McEneny, Piper has produced more than 40 plays including Mother Sauvage (Tour Malta ‘23), Lincoln Dress (Tour Bucharest ‘22) Splitfoot (Edinburgh ‘15), We ShouId have Seen the Lights Already (Matei Visniec North American Premiere, Bucharest Tour ‘17), Island of Doctor Moreau (Edinburgh ‘13) Winner of Six Star Broadway Baby’s Bobbie Award). pipertheatre.org
BLOODY BALLAD OF BETTE DAVIS will perform at C Aurora Studio at Lauriston Halls & Sacred Heart Church, 28 Lauriston St, Edinburgh EH3 9DJ, UK. 18:40, 18 Performances are scheduled from July 31 to August 18. 18:40 £ 13.00
https://res.cthearts.com/event/34:4689/ and https://tickets.edfringe.com/whats-on/bloody-ballad-of-bette-davis
Photo Credit: Vas Eli
Connor Delves, Laura Dillman Frank, Annie Meek Montgomery, Aaron Novak, Eva Sheehy Moss
Annie Meek Montgomery
Connor Delves, Laura Dillman Frank, Annie Meek Montgomery, Aaron Novak, Eva Sheehy Moss
Annie Meek Montgomery & Eva Sheehy Moss
Annie Meek Montgomery, Aaron Novak, Eva Sheehy Moss, Connor Delves, Laura Dillman Frank
Aaron Novak & Connor Delves
Laura Dillman Frank & Annie Meek Montgomery
Laura Dillman Frank
Aaron Novak
Annie Meek Montgomery
Annie Meek Montgomery & Connor Delves
