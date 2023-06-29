Photos: Get To Grips With National Theatre Of Scotland's THROWN! First Look At New Production In Rehearsals

National Theatre of Scotland presents THROWN written by Nat McCleary, directed by Johnny McKnight, See photos from inside rehearsal below!

Thrown is a punchy and playful new production inspired by Scottish Backhold Wrestling, by fresh new writer Nat McCleary. The production will embark on a tour of Highland Games locations and community halls in the North and West of Scotland from 03 July before opening at the Edinburgh International Festival in 2023 from 03 to 27 August 2023.

Featuring a diverse inter-generational all-female cast, Thrown celebrates this uniquely Scottish cultural phenomenon, telling the story of Glasgow’s most unlikely backhold wrestling team.

Five wildly different women gather in the muddy fields of the Highland Games circuit to compete in the obscure art of Backhold wrestling. The pearls are off, influencer video posted, 'Gucci' bag from the barras set aside as the bold beginners attempt to become a team and win the championship. But nothing will prepare them for the competition that could stop them taking home the trophy – each other.

Can there be unity with diversity? Thrown gets to grips with identity and belonging in Scotland, challenging contemporary notions of Scottishness.

Scottish Backhold is a style of folk wrestling originating in Scotland. It is one of the traditional tests of strength and guile at the Highland Games. Thrown will embody the physicality and passion at the heart of the sport.

National Theatre of Scotland, with their unique “theatre without walls” model, will be touring Scotland, playing in community arts spaces in association with a variety of Highland Games and Gatherings.

Victoria Hall, Dunblane in association with Bridge of Allan Games

Queen's Hall, Dunoon, in association with Cowal Gathering

Victoria Halls, Helensburgh, in association with Helensburgh & Lomond Games

Mull Theatre, Tobermory, in association with Mull Highland Games;

The production is also touring to Victoria & Albert Halls, Ballater; Aberdeen; Rockfield Centre, Oban; Birnam Arts, Dunkeld, and Gathering Hall, Portree, Skye, before landing at the Edinburgh International Festival

The presentation of Thrown in Ballater and Aberdeen is in association with the North East Touring Network (NEAT) and in Portree, in association with SEALL.

An all-female ensemble of Efè Agwele, Maureen Carr, Lesley Hart, Chloe-Ann Tylor and Adiza Shardow will take to the turf in this new production.

Photo Credit: Tiu Makkonen