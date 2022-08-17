Photos: First Look at HEROIN TO HERO at Edinburgh Fringe

All new production photos of Tony McGeever in the highly-praised Edinburgh Fringe show Heroin to Hero have been released. Check them out below!

Recovered addict Paul Boggie is encouraging audiences to see a new Fringe drama about his life in order to raise awareness of Scotland's desperate drug problems.

Actor and playwright Tony McGeever had been so overwhelmed by reading Paul's autobiography, Heroin to Hero, he decided turned it into a play.

It follows the story of how Paul became an addict as a young man in Edinburgh, ending up a death's door before pulling back from the brink and eventually joining the Army and guarding the Queen at Buckingham Palace.

Now living in Fife the former soldier is dedicating his life to helping others avoid addiction through outreach work in schools and prisons and raising money for Scotland's homeless addicts.