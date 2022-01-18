Perth Concert Hall Announces 2022 Season

Perth Concert Hall and Perth Theatre have launched a full programme of shows and community activities for the first six months of 2022. Nick Williams, Chief Executive of Horsecross Arts, the creative organisation and charity behind Perth Concert Hall and Perth Theatre said:

"With the latest restrictions lifting from Monday 24 January, we're absolutely thrilled to get back to business as usual with the launch of our first printed programme since spring 2020. It may be a cliché to say there's something for everyone within the 60 pages, but it's true! We've got stunning classical concerts and world class operas, some of the best family theatre and thought-provoking dramas around, great acts from across the rock, pop and folk spectrum, TV dance favourites and a who's who of top-notch comedians. To cap it all, there's a chance for everyone from across the area to take their turn in the spotlight by taking part in Oh When The Saints, our community show celebrating the city's beloved football club!

We love nothing more than to see audiences enjoying live performances and in-person get-togethers in our venues. Perth Concert Hall and Perth Theatre continue to go above and beyond to ensure their safety and comfort of audiences with enhanced airflow throughout the buildings, crowd flow systems and backstage distancing as well as implementing the mandatory wearing of face coverings and providing regular hand sanitisation stations. We are confident that the continuation of these mitigations, coupled with the tempting range of shows on offer, will see the people of Perth and beyond return once again to share the joy of live performance with our amazing artists and warm and welcoming staff."

The season opens in Perth Concert Hall on Tuesday 25 January with a Lunchtime Concert by renowned international pianist Llŷr Williams, swiftly followed on Friday 28 January by magical musical show The Lost Words: Spell Songs featuring Karine Polwart, Julie Fowlis, Kris Drever and many other top Scottish musicians. Perth Theatre welcomes Black Is The Color of My Voice on 3 and 4 February; the moving story of a jazz vocalist at the forefront of the Civil Rights Movement inspired by the life of Nina Simone. Original Theatre Company's Hound of the Baskervilles gives Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's most celebrated adventure a brilliantly farcical overhaul from Tuesday 15 until Saturday 19 February.

A further theatre highlight to look forward to as the season unfolds is Roald Dahl's The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar brought to the UK stage for the first time from Thursday 26 March until Saturday 2 April in a Perth Theatre, Helen Milne Productions and Roald Dahl Story Company co-production. There are more opportunities for youngsters to enjoy the thrill of live theatre with musical, puppet-filled adventure The Smartest Giant in Town on Saturday 12 and Sunday 13 March, powerful teen drama I Am Tiger from Thursday 5 until Sunday 7 May and David Walliams' exciting and irreverent Gangsta Granny from Thursday 23 to Sunday 26 June.

Football fans and wannabe actors from across the area can help shape, and potentially star in, Perth Theatre's Oh When the Saints, a brand-new show about Perth's beloved football club and the community that supports it. The show takes place in the summer, but fans can get involved through a series of free creative fan groups kicking off with Pump it up! [The Music] on Thursday 3 February and carrying on until Thursday 31 March.

Perth Piano Sundays is back in Perth Concert Hall from Sunday 13 February with a multi-faceted programme from concert hall regular Paul Lewis. Scottish Opera brings two short and striking Russian operas to the hall on Friday 18 March. Perth Theatre presents The Paradis Files on Thursday 28 and Friday 29 April, a new chamber opera with music by Errollyn Wallen CBE about an extraordinary blind musician.

Highlights from the contemporary music programme in Perth Concert Hall include roof-raising piping from The Red Hot Chilli Pipers on Saturday 5 February, a Perth debut for Stornoway three-piece Peat & Diesel on Friday 11 March, former Spandau frontman Tony Hadley on Tuesday 22 March and Eddi Reader: 40 Years Live on Friday 1 April. Top tributes include Johnny Cash Roadshow on Friday 22 March, Seven Drunken Nights - The Story of The Dubliners on Friday 6 May and The Ultimate Eagles on Friday 24 June. Intimate folk, jazz and trad gigs in Perth Theatre's Joan Knight Studio include Scots folk act Breabach on Friday 25 March, a celebration of Horse's Same Sky album on Saturday 9 April and an evening of jazz with Fergus McCreadie Trio and Helena Kay's KIM Trio + NCW on Saturday 23 April.

The Perth Concert Hall comedy line-up sees a night of grumbles and jokes with Josh Widdicome - Bit Much on Sunday 27 February, a masterclass in observational comedy from Ed Byrne in If I'm Honest on Wednesday 9 March, camp antics from Julian Clary on Thursday 7 April and TV favourite Alan Carr's Regional Trinket on Thursday 9 June. There's a rare opportunity to be a part of the comedy creation process as Daniel Sloss tries out new material in Daniel Sloss presents in Perth Theatre on Friday 1 and Sunday 3 April.

There are dance spectaculars from Strictly favourites Aljaz and Janette in Perth Concert Hall on Friday 25 March and Oti Mabuse on Thursday 5 May. The Night Sky Show in Perth Concert Hall on Saturday 16 April is an entertaining introduction to star gazing for the whole family.

Popular workshops and community groups Horsecross Voices, Perth Youth Theatre, Glee and Little Stars return for regular sessions and there's a full season of films to enjoy from Perth Film Society.

