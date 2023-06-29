Paul Chowdhry Makes Edinburgh Fringe Debut With FAMILY FRIENDLY COMEDIAN

Award winning comedian and PudCast host Paul Chowdhry makes his highly anticipated return to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe - his first full month run in 11 years. This year, Paul will be bringing his hit show ‘Family Friendly Comedian*’, following a nationwide sold-out tour which he later extended due to phenomenal demand.

The year is 2023 and things have come full circle for Paul Chowdhry. His previous tour Live Innit sold out five nights at the Hammersmith Apollo and Paul became the first British-Asian stand up to sell out the 10,000-seater Wembley Arena. The show won Best Live Event 2018 at the ITV Asian Media Awards and in 2019 saw Paul win the Comedy award at the Eastern Eye’s Arts, Culture & Theatre Awards 2019, Comedian of the Year award at the Asian Voice Political & Public Life Awards 2019. But he still isn’t a family friendly staple.

To change things up, Paul is bringing his sell out tour show to the Edinburgh Fringe where the comics cut their teeth, bring it back to basics and get up close and personal with the people, who can expect the Paul Chowdhry we all know and love.

Paul said, “The last time I did a full Edinburgh festival run, the TV commissioners were still in school. I want to become a true national treasure, like Phillip Schofield used to be. Talking of which, there's a gap in the market. So, I’m coming back to the Edinburgh Fringe - the place where it started, with a show which I'm describing as family friendly*”

In 2021, Paul launched his podcast The Paul Chowdhry PudCast, produced by Global Entertainment, which sees Paul interviewing celebrities on life’s turning points, with a third series out now featuring well-known names including Greg Davies, Eddie/Susy Izzard, Krishnan Guru-Murthy, David Baddiel, Kerry Katona, Doug Stanhope, Stewart Lee, Ash Atalla and James Acaster. As an actor, Paul can be seen in the highest rated episode of Greg Davies’ comedy series The Cleaner (BBC One), alongside Helena Bonham Carter as well as starring alongside Patrick Dempsey in two series of the Sky Atlantic TV series Devils, featured in Disney’s Cruella alongside Emma Stone and due to star in upcoming Guy Ritchie Netflix series The Gentlemen.

Paul was a much-loved contestant on the third series of multi-award-winning hit show Taskmaster (Channel 4/Dave), and one of the most popular and frequent guests on The Russell Howard Hour (Sky Max). He has also hosted Stand Up for the Week (Channel 4) and has twice headlined Live at the Apollo (BBC One/Two). Paul is a prolific presence on social media, and his videos have been viewed over 50 million times.