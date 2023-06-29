Paul Chowdhry Makes Edinburgh Fringe Debut With FAMILY FRIENDLY COMEDIAN

Performances run 2nd – 28th August.

By: Jun. 29, 2023

POPULAR

Glenda Jackson Dies at Age 87 Photo 1 Glenda Jackson Dies at Age 87
National Youth Orchestras Of Scotland Reveal British Conductor Catherine Larsen-Maguire As Photo 2 National Youth Orchestras Of Scotland Reveal British Conductor Catherine Larsen-Maguire As New Music Director
OPTIMISTIC: Elizabeth Holmes Comes to ZOO Southside Photo 3 OPTIMISTIC: Elizabeth Holmes Comes to ZOO Southside
EDINBURGH 2023: Pick of the Programme - Drag and Cabaret Photo 4 EDINBURGH 2023: Pick of the Programme - Drag and Cabaret

Paul Chowdhry Makes Edinburgh Fringe Debut With FAMILY FRIENDLY COMEDIAN

Award winning comedian and PudCast host Paul Chowdhry makes his highly anticipated return to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe - his first full month run in 11 years. This year, Paul will be bringing his hit show ‘Family Friendly Comedian*’, following a nationwide sold-out tour which he later extended due to phenomenal demand. 

The year is 2023 and things have come full circle for Paul Chowdhry. His previous tour Live Innit sold out five nights at the Hammersmith Apollo and Paul became the first British-Asian stand up to sell out the 10,000-seater Wembley Arena.  The show won Best Live Event 2018 at the ITV Asian Media Awards and in 2019 saw Paul win the Comedy award at the Eastern Eye’s Arts, Culture & Theatre Awards 2019, Comedian of the Year award at the Asian Voice Political & Public Life Awards 2019. But he still isn’t a family friendly staple. 

To change things up, Paul is bringing his sell out tour show to the Edinburgh Fringe where the comics cut their teeth, bring it back to basics and get up close and personal with the people, who can expect the Paul Chowdhry we all know and love.   

Paul said, “The last time I did a full Edinburgh festival run, the TV commissioners were still in school. I want to become a true national treasure, like Phillip Schofield used to be. Talking of which, there's a gap in the market. So, I’m coming back to the Edinburgh Fringe - the place where it started, with a show which I'm describing as family friendly*” 

In 2021, Paul launched his podcast The Paul Chowdhry PudCast, produced by Global Entertainment, which sees Paul interviewing celebrities on life’s turning points, with a third series out now featuring well-known names including Greg Davies, Eddie/Susy Izzard, Krishnan Guru-Murthy, David Baddiel, Kerry Katona, Doug Stanhope, Stewart Lee, Ash Atalla and James Acaster.  As an actor, Paul can be seen in the highest rated episode of Greg Davies’ comedy series The Cleaner (BBC One), alongside Helena Bonham Carter as well as starring alongside Patrick Dempsey in two series of the Sky Atlantic TV series Devils, featured in Disney’s Cruella alongside Emma Stone and due to star in upcoming Guy Ritchie Netflix series The Gentlemen. 

Paul was a much-loved contestant on the third series of multi-award-winning hit show Taskmaster (Channel 4/Dave), and one of the most popular and frequent guests on The Russell Howard Hour (Sky Max). He has also hosted Stand Up for the Week (Channel 4) and has twice headlined Live at the Apollo (BBC One/Two). Paul is a prolific presence on social media, and his videos have been viewed over 50 million times.




RELATED STORIES - Scotland

1
THE QUALITY OF MERCY Comes to Edinburgh in August Photo
THE QUALITY OF MERCY Comes to Edinburgh in August

Edwin Flay's psychological study of general practitioner and serial killer Dr Harold Shipman follows his final hours as he prepares to take his life. 

2
THE GOOD DAD (A LOVE STORY) Comes to Edinburgh Photo
THE GOOD DAD (A LOVE STORY) Comes to Edinburgh

Inspired by real-life events from the 1980s, this haunting family drama will see one actor take on the roles of a mother and her identical twin daughters, Donna and Carol. Nominated for Lead Performance, New Play and Best Director at the Off West End Awards 2021, The Good Dad is presented in association with the charity Victim Support. 

3
National Youth Orchestras Of Scotland Reveal British Conductor Catherine Larsen-Maguire As Photo
National Youth Orchestras Of Scotland Reveal British Conductor Catherine Larsen-Maguire As New Music Director

The National Youth Orchestras of Scotland has announced Catherine Larsen-Maguire as new Music Director of the NYOS orchestras. This newly created post, inspired by two critically acclaimed NYOS performances conducted by Catherine in Spring 2023, will see her lead the orchestras from 2024 for a three-year tenure.

4
Edinburgh International Festival Hosts Free City-Wide Events This August Photo
Edinburgh International Festival Hosts Free City-Wide Events This August

A range of 39 free events have been added to Edinburgh International Festival's 2023 programme, the first from incoming Festival Director Nicola Benedetti.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Watch Highlights from the 18th Annual Broadway Junior Student Celebration Video Video: Watch Highlights from the 18th Annual Broadway Junior Student Celebration
Exclusive: Watch Colman Domingo Host a PASSING STRANGE Reunion Video
Exclusive: Watch Colman Domingo Host a PASSING STRANGE Reunion
Go Inside Opening Night of ROCK & ROLL MAN Video
Go Inside Opening Night of ROCK & ROLL MAN
Get A First Look At Goodman's THE WHO'S TOMMY Video
Get A First Look At Goodman's THE WHO'S TOMMY
View all Videos

Scotland SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# NewsRevue (HMS Unthinkable)
Pleasance Courtyard (Grand) (8/02-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# HIGH STEAKS
Summerhall (2/08-8/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Anything That We Wanted To Be
Summerhall (Cairns Lecture Theatre) (8/02-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Robin Morgan: Snip Snip, Bitch
Monkey Barrel Comedy (1/20-1/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Celya AB: Second Rodeo (Preview)
Monkey Barrel Comedy (7/29-7/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Public – The Musical
Pleasance Courtyard (Pleasance Two) (8/02-8/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Diana: The Untold and Untrue Story
Pleasance Dome (King Dome) (8/02-8/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# BED
Gilded Balloon - TEVIOT - SPORTSMANS (2/08-8/28)VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Birthmarked
Assembly Rooms (Ballroom) (8/03-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Parliament of Poets
artSpace@StMarks (8/07-8/12)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You