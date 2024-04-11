Just The Tonic Add 128 New Shows To Their 2024 Edinburgh Fringe Programme

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Just The Tonic's 2024 Edinburgh Fringe programme has announced 128 incredible shows so far with tickets on sale now. It offers a diverse range of performances from award-winning acts from the UK (including of course Scottish talent) and internationally from both established performers and exciting newcomers.

This year Just The Tonic marks its 30th anniversary in August with two new venues added to their portfolio, Just The Tonic Legends on Cowgate and Just The Tonic at Cabaret Voltaire on Blair Street. Today's announcement is a curated mix of comedy, theatre, cabaret, magic, and family shows that illustrates why JTT continues to draw audiences back year after year.

COMEDY

Just The Tonic's comedy programme is always outstanding and this year is no exception, with double Edinburgh Comedy Award nominee and TV stalwart, Andrew Maxwell making the move to JTT's flagship venue The Nucleus.

"I missed not being able to be at the Fringe last year and I'm putting 'The Bare Maximum' into my show this year so cannot wait to perform at The Nucleus that my friends tell me is a great room for comedy" Andrew Maxwell - April 2024

He is joined there by BBC Audio Award 2024 and Chortle Award 2023 winner Nina Gilligan and you can expect brand new hours from Fringe favourites Lucy Porter, Jimeoin, the latter who will be imparting his clever and quirky observations in his trademark devil-may-care' style, Show Me The Funny winner Patrick Monahan and Craig Hill who is celebrating his 25th show at the Fringe.

Also coming to JTT for the first time is Edinburgh Comedy Awards Best Show 2022 nominee Alfie Brown, the subversive stand up is back with his first show since the fabric of his reality disintegrated. Jaz Mattu is delivering his sophomore offering, expect stand-up, clowning and leaf blowers, alternative comedian Tom Short tries to attempt various world records in this clowning show like no other.

Home grown stand-up Connor Burns had to add 2000 extra seats last year to his run so grab these hot tickets now, internationally renowned comedian and Sloss cohort Kai Humphries has been galivanting around the globe bringing the best stories to Fringe. Tom Ward returns, and his new show features ALL the big topics of our times - Masculinity, 3* hotels, reality TV, adverts, mental health, and of course virtue signaling w**kers.

NYC based scientist turned comedian Ben Miller brings a volcanic hour of stand up, he's made people laugh in front of a burning lava lake and he's not afraid of you. Are you after hilarious and dirty comedy? Rob Mulholland promises just that and no sad bits. Ruthless comic Freddy Quinne tells the tale of how he contracted a disease that almost killed him and changed the course of his life and Kevin James Doyle teaches you how to win at chess and life.

US up and comers making their debuts include Viv Ford who unintentionally moved into what she thought was a castle but turned out to be a tech-filled townhouse inhabited by 14 cryptocurrency-obsessed male roommates, Olivia Levinepresents a very candid and raunchy comedy show about being a chronic public masturbator and her quest to embrace her queer sexuality, Kyle Ayers chronicles his enduring battle with Trigeminal Neuralgia, also known as Suicide Disease,using humor as his coping mechanism amidst daily electrocuting pain and Natasha Pearl Hansen takes you on the journey of breakup recovery, self-rediscovery, and tales of her relationships with men, family, money, health, and the grotesque modern ideologies of adulthood.

Kids & Family Friendly

Inside The Robot: Kids in Control! Is the world's only theatrical escape room, can your family make it out? We need to talk about The Elephant In The Room a family friendly improvised sketch show full of fast-paced performing and silly short comedy sketches. No script, Sherlock! Adventures of the Improvised Sherlock Holmes takes you on an award-winning adventure packed with shady villains, red herrings, and the brilliant deductions of London's greatest detective and award-winning Las Vegas magician Jordan Rooks takes you down the rabbit hole in 6 Impossible Things an Alice in Wonderland Parody magic show.

Cabaret/magic and everything in between

Bottoms Up! At Burlesque, Gin and Jazz, The fastest selling and most popular show that appeared at London Burlesque Festival for over 10 years. Tricks, Blood & Rock'n'Roll. Dee Christopher: The Psychic Vampire is here to suck your blood and read your mind. Keeping things spooky Summoning Sondheim host a séance to summon Stephen Sondheim to save musical theatre. And the ultimate international burlesque extravaganza All Stars Burlesque has returned due to high demand!

Theatre

This Canadian adaptation pares Doctor Faustus down to the hour before he's dragged to hell by Mephistopheles, played by drag king Coyote Ugly. The Ballad of Steve Jobs and Buck Taskaroo an absurd reimagining of a very famous story about genius, jealousy and betrayal, Eric's Tales of the Sea - A Submariner's Yarn is and award-winning Fringe favourite since 2008. Insider's view of life aboard a nuclear submarine. Poignant and unique. The Weird Sisters a power pop musical about sisterhood and grief.

With more shows to be announced in the coming weeks, anticipate a rich array of entertainment including comedy, theatre, circus, magic, dance, kids' shows, and beyond. Just The Tonic at Fringe stands out with its Pay What You Want model, ensuring affordability for both performers and attendees. There's truly nowhere quite like it!

For all the shows currently on sale and to get tickets visit https://edinburgh.justthetonic.com