POLLY & ESTHER Come to The Pleasance For Edinburgh Fringe

The Sherman Theatre and Pleasance will present Polly & Esther by Polly Amorous, Esther Parade and Nerida Bradley. Performances run 31st July - 25th August at The Green, Pleasance Courtyard @19.40.

Ready yourself for high-camp high jinks with a duo of domestic Goddesses par excellence.

Bringing their special brand of high-camp, chaotic drag cabaret to Edinburgh this August, this iconic Welsh mother and daughter drag-duo Polly Amorous and Esther Parade will knock your nylons off with their witty repartee and reflections on life. Join Polly and Esther as they navigate chosen family, adolescence and villainous low-fat yogurt-based probiotic gut-health brands - all whilst serving intergenerational c*nt!

A celebration of self-expression, a joyfully queer blend of drag, musical theatre and cabaret, and a tale of finding family in unlikely places. Presented by the Pleasance and Sherman Theatre as part of the Pleasance Theatre Trust's Edinburgh National Partnerships programme for the Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2024, with support from Arts Council Wales and Welsh Government.

