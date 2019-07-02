PIANO_PLAY Comes To Edinburgh Festival Fringe

Charlie Russell Productions today announce the world première of Calum Finlay's Piano_Play. The production directed by Matt Hassall, stars Ed Zanders as Tom. It opens at Underbelly on Saturday 3 August, with previews from 31 July and runs until 29 August.

Bach + Beethoven + Britney = Tom

Tom needs to tell you something. But, he's not very good with words so he's going to play some music for you. Then he hopes that you'll finally understand.

A play about obsession and classical music. For classical music lovers and for people who don't know they love it yet.

Calum Finlay writes. His credits include debut play What Goes On in Front of Closed Doors (Edinburgh Festival Fringe). As an actor his credits include Hamlet, Mary Stuart (Almeida Theatre) and Switzerland (Ambassadors Theatre).

Ed Zanders plays Tom. His theatre credits include Sweeney Todd (Lausanne, Switzerland), Mischief Movie Night (UK tour), Parade (Vivo D'Arte, Frogmore Paper Mill). As an arranger his credits include West End Miscast (Actors Church, Covent Garden) and Piaf (Charing Cross Theatre)

Matt Hassall directs. His credits include Mixtape, The Factory and We Were Told There Would Be Dancing (Royal Exchange Theatre, Manchester). Hassall was a resident director at Almeida Theatre and the Young Company Director at Royal Exchange Theatre 2014-2018.

The Other Palace

Saturday 13 July

Tickets £10

Edinburgh Festival Fringe

Underbelly, George Square

31 July - 29 August, 1.20pm

Tickets: £6.50 - £10

Box Office: 0131 510 0395/ website





