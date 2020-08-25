Opera Festival Scotland Will Launch Inaugural Season in Fall 2021

The festival will feature competitions, workshops, performances, and more.

Artists, volunteers, and directors in Scotland have joined forces to form a new, non-profit organization, called Opera Festival Scotland.

The organization's inaugural season is set for September of 2021.

According to the website, "Opera Festival Scotland is Dundee's newest arts festival and Scotland's first Opera Festival.

Run by an experienced and passionate group of local volunteers, Opera Festival Scotland aim to educate, engage and inspire; discovering new talents while supporting existing local talent."

Further details of the festival program will be announced in the upcoming months.

Stay up to date with the festival's announcements at https://operafestivalscotland.co.uk/.

