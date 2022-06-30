Omnibus Theatre Announces Edinburgh Festival Fringe Runs of THE GIRL WHO WAS VERY GOOD AT LYING and FIJI

Omnibus Theatre today announces that The Girl Who Was Very Good at Lying, by Eoin McAndrew and Fiji by Evan Lordan, Pedro Leandro and Eddie Loodmer-Elliott, two critically acclaimed plays previously co-produced by Omnibus Theatre, will run at this year's Edinburgh Festival Fringe. The Girl Who Was Very Good at Lying will run at TechCube 0 at Summerhall, 3 - 28 August at 11.55am. Fiji will run at the Pleasance Upstairs at the Pleasance Courtyard, 8 - 29 August at 1.55pm.

Omnibus Theatre Artistic Director, Marie McCarthy, said today "I am so proud to see our two most recent co-productions, The Girl Who Was Very Good at Lying and Fiji, head to Edinburgh Festival this summer. Audiences responded to both shows with such enthusiasm and energy during their runs at Omnibus Theatre, something we sorely needed after reopening last summer. We can't wait to now see the response from the crowds at Summerhall and Pleasance Courtyard."

In The Girl Who Was Very Good at Lying, Rachael Rooney gives a critically acclaimed performance, directed by Fay Lomas, winner of The Peter Hall Emerging Artist Fellowship. The piece is written by Eoin McAndrew, a member of the BBC Comedy Writers Room and The Royal Court Theatre's International Playwriting Group. This run follows a critically acclaimed, award-nominated short run as part of Jermyn Street Theatre's Footprints Festival (503 International Playwrighting Award - Longlisted). The play had its first full staging in a three-week run at the Omnibus Theatre, where it received five-star reviews from The Stage, Morning Star and Theatre Weekly and was nominated for the Off West End Awards for Best Director and Best Lead Performance.

In Fiji, Evan Lordan directs Sam Henderson (Sam) and Eddie Loodmer-Elliott (Nick) in the revival of the critically acclaimed true crime rom com co-written by the Evan Lordan, Pedro Leandro and Eddie Loodmer-Elliott. The show received five-star reviews and two Off West End Award nominations for Best Lead Performance (Eddie Loodmer-Elliott and Pedro Leandro) in its original run at the Omnibus Theatre.

There will be previews of both shows at the Omnibus Theatre in London ahead of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. The Girl Who Was Very Good at Lying on 29 - 30 July; and Fiji on 2 - 3 August.