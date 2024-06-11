ORAN Comes to Edinburgh Fringe

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Òran, written by Owen Sutcliffe, with music by VanIves, runs 31st July - 25th August (not 5th,12th,19th) at Baby Grand, Pleasance Courtyard @15:15 (60 Min)

Combining spoken word, lyrical storytelling and a pulsating electronic live score, this is the thrilling story of Òran and his journey to rescue his best friend from the Underworld. Should he arrive there, Hades might grant him the chance to lead his friend home...but at what cost?

This visceral piece of contemporary theatre is a collaboration between Wonder Fools, 'one of Scotland's most exciting new companies' (Scotsman) and the acclaimed hip-hop artist Owen Sutcliffe creating an urgent and entertaining modern retelling of the classic Greek myth Orpheus.

This will be Wonder Fools first ever production at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Writer Owen Sutcliffe says, "Wonder Fools commissioned me to write what would become Òran in 2022 after we discovered a shared interest in the Orpheus & Eurydice myth. I couldn't be happier to have worked on my first theatre piece with such a fab company. Their faith in the writing pushed me through the sticky points and seeing what it has become, in the ambitious hands of the Wonder Fools team, has been a delicious treat. I'm buzzing that Òran will be at the Fringe this year and grateful to The Pleasance and Pitlochry Festival Theatre for their support. It's all coming together now; the score's taking thrilling shape, Robbie Gordon as Òran is a joy to travel with, director Jack Nurse is tall at the helm. See yous in the summer."

VanIves say, "Composing for Òran has utilised all our skills, live sequencing and programming, electronic music production, scoring themes, Foley and sound effects, world atmospheres and so many little moments of magic that allow for the music and sound to really elevate the show, the score is being performed by Robbie (Òran) live through-out the show, so we have had to devise a way for him to perform the score so It's fun to watch and intricate enough to flow with the brilliant script. Òran takes a journey to the underworld and every new level he reaches has its own otherworldly atmosphere and score; however this has allowed us to use really interesting ways of intertwining themes through-out the play with different sounds for each level, from writing emotive themes on acoustic instruments and using every technique we know to transform those themes into dark, granulated and glitchy sounds from the underworld with a reminiscence of the real world the story began in. The show sounds like a Bon Iver x James Blake album with a bunch of Burial soundscapes."

Comments

WIN TICKETS TO THE GREAT GATSBY



Dreaming of a night out on Broadway? Here’s your chance! Enter now to win a grand prize that includes: A pair of tickets to any weekday (Mon-Fri) performance of The Great Gatsby from June 24th through August 31st!

A signed Playbill to commemorate your unforgettable night.

to commemorate your unforgettable night. A fabulous merchandise package valued at $70, including a tote bag, tumbler, magnet, and keychain!

Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to experience the magic of The Great Gatsby live on stage. Enter today! Contest Ends: June 17, 2024 at 12:01AM EST Name: Your Email: View Contest Rules







