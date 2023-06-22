National Youth Choir of Scotland Performs Duruflé in Paris on its European Tour This Summer

Tickets are on sale now for National Youth Choir of Scotland’s (NYCOS) tour of Europe in late July. Widely acclaimed as one of the best choirs in the world, regardless of age, they are set to bring magical performances of Maurice Duruflé’s ethereal Requiem, Benjamin Britten’s ever popular Rejoice in the Lamb and American composer Stacy Garrop’s exploration of three types of love in Sonnets of Desire, Longing, and Whimsy.

Between 25 and 30 July, the choir famed for its high-energy performances under the artistic direction of Christopher Bell performs this collection of rich choral work at St. Lawrence’s Parish Church in York as part of the Ryedale Festival; Église St. Eustache in Paris (yes, they are taking Duruflé to the French!), France; St. Rumbold’s Cathedral in Mechelen, Belgium; and St. Nicholaas Basilica in Amsterdam, Netherlands. The choir then returns to Scotland’s capital to finish the tour in Edinburgh this August. Christopher Bell will be conducting all concerts with Michael Bawtree on organ.

For many singers being a part of NYCOS is a life-changing experience and this tour is set to be special for many members as they head into their last year as part of the ensemble. It is also one of the most experienced groups that NYCOS has toured, with the leavers now in their mid-twenties with up to 10 years of singing together under their belts.

In a cosmopolitan trip round the continent to capitals both ancient and modern, a particular highlight is set to be its concert in Paris, where Scotland’s young singers perform in the Église St. Eustache. Gregorian chant and the deep emotion of Duruflé’s writing combine in his Requiem to fill this beautiful 17th-century church with mesmerising and shimmering sound.

The choir’s summer culminates in a performance at the Edinburgh International Festival on Sunday 13 August in a favourite venue for them, the Usher Hall. NYCOS will be joined by the Royal Scottish National Orchestra, alongside former members of the choir - Cardiff Singer of the World 2017 Catriona Morison and member of Academia Teatro all Scala in Milan in 2019-20 Paul Grant - as soloists.

In a special open access session at 4pm preceding the concert, Christopher Bell - renowned for his expertise in music education – will give audiences a rare glimpse into NYCOS’ musicianship technique. Masters of the Kodály method of music teaching devised by Hungarian musicologist Zoltán Kodály in the mid-20th century, Bell and 200 young singers will explore and explain the method which has been central to NYCOS’ work for 25 years in a typically sparky presentation, before performing their last concert of the tour.

Christopher Bell, Artistic Director of National Youth Choir of Scotland said: “The National Youth Choir of Scotland combines the best of singing with the energy, enthusiasm and passion of youth. Audiences, world renowned conductors and orchestras have been delighted to hear the quality of sound and experience the commitment of Scotland’s young people. Please join us for what promises to be five outstanding performances this summer.’’

Tickets for the European tour, including performances in York and Edinburgh, are on sale now https://www.nycos.co.uk/events/nycos-summer-europe-tour-2023/.

Tour Dates

Tuesday 25 July 2023

Ryedale Festival

3pm

St. Lawrence’s Parish Church

York

Tickets

Thursday 27 July 2023

8pm

Église St. Eustache

Paris

France

Tickets

Friday 28 July 2023

4pm

St. Rumbold’s Cathedral

Mechelen

Belgium

Tickets

Saturday 29 July 2023

8:15pm

St. Nicholaas Basilica

Amsterdam

Netherlands

Tickets

Sunday 13 August 2023

Edinburgh International Festival (with Royal Scottish National Orchestra)

5pm (with 4pm Kodály method demonstration)

Usher Hall

Edinburgh

Tickets