MGCfutures Bursary Programme Opens Applications For Their Sixth Year

Artistic Director of MGC, Michael Grandage today announces the sixth MGCfutures Bursary Programme will open for applications from 6 January and close on 27 January. MGCfutures is a charity, formed in 2012. The bursaries programme was launched in 2016 for arts practitioners who show a commitment to their chosen career and look to progress to the next stage of their development.

Applicants from across the UK can apply for bursaries of up to £5,000, to support careers across the theatre industry. MGCfutures remain committed to expanding the reach of the bursaries across all the professions that play a vital role in making live performance happen.

In addition, MGCfutures will offer bursaries in new partnerships this year with:

South House in Kent to support a Creative Development Residency for a project in a 1,500 sq.ft studio

London Performance Studios with a year long bursary for a Cultural Entrepreneur

Dance Base Scotland who are seeking a Hip-Hop Artist to undertake a six-month traineeship from May to October 2022

Michael Grandage said today, "Now more than ever it's essential to invest in the theatre makers of the future - not just to survive, but to thrive and create new and vital work. The pandemic has highlighted the importance of every role within the theatre, and our bursaries are open to offer support and guidance across our sector. Also, for the first time this year, we're thrilled to partner with South House, London Performance Studios and Dance Base Scotland to create new specialist roles within our scheme.

"We couldn't provide these opportunities without the generosity of our donors, especially the support of the Theatre Community Fund who have enabled us to expand the reach of the bursaries at such an essential time for our industry."

As announced last year the Theatre Community Fund, spearheaded by Olivia Colman, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Francesca Moody will continue their 3-year support of the bursary scheme.

When they launched the Theatre Community Fund in July 2020 in response to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, they committed to provide hardship funding, and bursaries for creation and innovation. They continue to provide hardship funding through the Royal Theatrical Fund; and this donation sees them continue to realise their aim to provide funding for bursaries.

MGCfutures will also continue to offer The Stephanie Arditti Bursary for the third time, created in the memory of award-winning costume supervisor Stephanie Arditti for those working in costume; and the second Nicole Kidman Bursary to support an exceptional female theatre maker.

Applications must be submitted via the MGCfutures website https://www.mgcfutures.com/bursaries/bursaries-2022/ from noon from 6 January and close at noon on 27 January. Please note, bursaries are not available to support training or investments in productions.