Meka Mo, Onika McLean, and Glorelys Mora Present 3 QUEENS OF NEW YORK CITY

Onika Mclean, Meka Mo and Glorelys Mora are all powerhouses of New York City and its comedy scene. Individually, they're considered hilarious, but together they're priceless.

The Queens of New York Comedy showcase is 60 minutes of non-stop in-your-face comedy. 3 Queens of New York City brings together three very funny ladies to let you know what it really means to be from New York. It's not just what you see on TV - except the fire hydrants, they're real!

3 Queens of New York: A Subway Spectacle

Step aboard the bustling New York Subway for an unforgettable experience with "Three Queens of New York," a vibrant showcase of talent and storytelling that brings the essence of the city to life. This dynamic show stars three phenomenal women: Onika McLean from Brooklyn, Meka Mo from Queens, and Glorely's Mora from Washington Heights, Manhattan. Together, they embody the diverse spirit and cultural richness of New York City, inviting you to journey through its neighbourhoods, its history, and its heart.

From Queens, the voice of Meka Mo resonates with soulful melodies that echo the multicultural tapestry of her home. Meka Mo's powerful singing and emotive performances draw from her rich heritage, connecting audiences to the rhythms and stories that make New York a global landmark. Her presence on stage is both commanding and comforting, a testament to the vibrant spirit of Queens.

About: Meka Mo is a regular at the New York Comedy Club and was the last comic ever to perform at the legendary Carolines on Broadway before they closed their doors. In 2023, she became the winner of the Jersey City Comedy Festival's Sandy Gunar award. In 2022, she was selected as a Comic to Watch for the New York Comedy Festival and she won Best of Fest at the 3rd annual, Black Women in Comedy Laugh Fest. She is winner of the 2021 U.S. Comedy Contest and a Finalist for Ladies of Laughter 2021. When she's not performing, you can catch Meka Mo across your streaming platforms as host of We're Done Here, an emotional wellness comedy podcast and season two of HBO's Game Theory with Bomani Jones.

Onika McLean, hailing from the lively streets of Brooklyn, is a powerhouse of comedy and charisma. Her sharp wit and infectious energy make her a natural storyteller, weaving tales that capture the essence of her borough's eclectic vibe. Onika's comedic timing and larger-than-life personality bring a unique flavour to the show, ensuring that every performance is as memorable as the city itself.

About: Onika McLean Is a comedian and actress from Brooklyn N.Y. She is a regular at the Stand in New York City and has appeared on HBO's Pause with Sam Jay. Onika is the producer of a monthly show at Littlefield in Brooklyn, which highlights other New York City Comedians. She is the winner of Rising Stars Comedy Competition in London. She has appeared on the Emmy award winning Show, The Singles Project. The Bravo show won for Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Creative Achievement In Interactive Media - Multiplatform Storytelling. Onika was dubbed the fan favourite because of her infectious smile and crazy sense of humour. You can catch her cooking episodes on Epicurious Channel on Condé Nast Media.

Representing Washington Heights in Manhattan, Glorely's Mora brings a blend of passion and authenticity to the stage. Her storytelling is deeply rooted in the cultural vibrancy of her neighbourhood, sharing narratives that celebrate the strength and resilience of her community. Glorelys' performances are a heartfelt tribute to the highs and lows of city life, filled with warmth, humour, and a touch of nostalgia.

Glorelys Mora is a proud Bilingual (English/Spanish) Dominican American stand-up comedian, born and raised in Uptown NY. She has appeared on HBO, VICE TV, FUSE TV, TV ONE, CLEO TV (w/ Chef JJ), E! FASHION POLICE (w/ the late Joan Rivers), and more.You can catch her regularly at THE STAND making history as one of the Latina hosts at a major NYC comedy club. Her upcoming projects include writing and shooting a short about her Sweet 16, launching a podcast, writing a pilot, and working on Amara La Negra's new TV show via FUSE TV.

"Three Queens of New York" is more than just a show—it's a journey through the veins of a city that never sleeps. From the laughter-filled carriages to the soulful serenades, this production captures the true essence of New York. As the subway doors close and the train departs, audiences are transported into a world where each stop reveals a new story, a new song, and a new reason to fall in love with the city all over again. Don't miss your chance to ride along with these three queens and discover why New York is not just a city, but a way of life.

