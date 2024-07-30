Megan Prescott's REALLY GOOD EXPOSURE Heads To The Edinburgh Fringe Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Skins' Megan Prescott will make her Edinburgh Fringe debut with a one-woman show a decade in the making, about one woman's journey from child stardom to sex work.

After charming and alarming late-aughts viewers in equal measure as the iconic red-haired twin "Katie F*cking Fitch" in Generation 2 of Skins, Megan Prescott found herself needing to explore a myriad of occupations to keep the rent money coming in as she auditioned for new roles.

Desperate to continue acting, Megan worked as a nanny, a bartender, a bodybuilder, a gin distillery tour guide and a children's entertainer in order to support herself in the decade following her Skins debut. But, as the cost of living crept ever higher and the jobs flexible enough to fit around auditions stopped paying enough to cover basic expenses, Megan started working as a stripper and subsequently an OnlyFans content creator. It was this last part of the journey, and the attention and risk of social stigma (and the much-needed income) that came with it, that formed the inspiration for her debut Edinburgh Fringe show, Really Good Exposure.

The show builds on Megan's life experience to tell the story of Molly Thomas, a fictional former child star whose career peaked in her teens. Molly, is approaching 30, in a bad place financially and has a career that never quite regained the dizzying heights of her teenage triumphs. Molly is skint. Molly is considering getting into porn. What happened in the intervening years to lead Molly down such a...well, unexpected path? And what, if anything, is waiting at the end of that path for her to find?

Body shaming, peer pressure, mental health stigma, victim blaming and socially accepted sexual harassment were all things that millennial girls could look forward to growing up. The 'child star to train wreck' narrative sold newspapers and got clicks online; lots of people made a lot of money from the public rise and fall of these children. But all that comes with the territory - doesn't it?

Examining the ways in which we treat those who are paid to perform, and why some types of performance are celebrated while others are demonised, Really Good Exposure follows Molly from a child, idolising teen-bride Disney princesses, to a teenager, let loose unchaperoned in a pre-#MeToo world of child stars, to strip clubs and casting couches, to the present-day choices Molly is faced with. Though she has always been paid to perform, Molly Will find out how some types of performance are viewed very differently...

Really Good Exposure will be performed at 5.20pm in Underbelly Cowgate (Belly Button) from 1st - 25th August (Not 7th, 13th or 20th)

Booking link: https://underbellyedinburgh.co.uk/event/really-good-exposure

