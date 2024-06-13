Maeve Press Makes UK Debut At The Edinburgh Festival Fringe

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



New York City based comedian and actress Maeve Press is all set to make her UK debut at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe this year. The comic will be doing the full festival run and Fringe audiences will have a chance to see her show, 'Failure Confetti', which has never before been seen in the UK.

Following 17 years under special educational observation prompted by early signs of neurodiversity, Maeve was eventually presented on her 18th birthday with boxes full to the brim with reports on her educational development from the age of 9 months to 17 years old. Now she will be crossing the pond to unpack 'the magical box of Maeve' with Fringe audiences, charting her life experience, both through her own eyes and the eyes of medical professionals paid to write reports about her.

As an actress, Maeve has starred in the critically acclaimed Everything's Gonna Be Okay with Josh Thomas, winner of the Just for Laughs 'Eat My Shorts' contest 2021 Too Many Buddhas alongside Maria Bamford and the award winning film Theresa Is A Mother (Netflix). She also made her Off-Broadway debut at the iconic Public Theatre in the critically acclaimed play, Before Your Very Eyes, which was highly praised by the New York Times. As a comedian, Maeve was the youngest comedian to ever perform at the Boston's Women in Comedy Festival and NJ's Hoboken Comedy Festival as well as two time Best of Fest at the Burbank Comedy Festival. She also headlined with Janeane Garofalo at San Francisco Sketch Fest.

Maeve Press: Failure Confetti

Venue: Assembly George Square Studios, Studio 4

Date & Time: 31st July - 25th August (not 14th), 13:20

Duration: 60 mins

Twitter: @maevepress

Instagram: @maevepress

Web: www.maevepress.com

