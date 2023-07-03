MZA Presents Comedian Craig Hill THIS GETS HARDER EVERY YEAR At Edinburgh Fringe

Craig's shows are firmly established on the fringe landscape as a brilliant night out.

By: Jul. 03, 2023

POPULAR

National Youth Orchestras Of Scotland Reveal British Conductor Catherine Larsen-Maguire As Photo 1 National Youth Orchestras Of Scotland Reveal British Conductor Catherine Larsen-Maguire As New Music Director
Cast Revealed For FOUR FELONS AND A FUNERAL New Musical Production Photo 2 Cast Revealed For FOUR FELONS AND A FUNERAL New Musical Production
OPTIMISTIC: Elizabeth Holmes Comes to ZOO Southside Photo 3 OPTIMISTIC: Elizabeth Holmes Comes to ZOO Southside
Taylor Swift Sets International 'Eras Tour' Dates; Sabrina Carpenter Joins in Australia Photo 4 Taylor Swift Sets International 'Eras Tour' Dates

MZA Presents Comedian Craig Hill THIS GETS HARDER EVERY YEAR At Edinburgh Fringe

MZA presents Craig Hill – This Gets Harder Every Year!  

Celebrating 25 years of riotous comedy with the funnest audiences anyone could wish for,  Scotland's much-loved Kilty Pleasure unleashes his fantastic new show (and another  corker of a show title) for a fun evening of uproarious stand-up! 

Craig's shows are firmly established on the fringe landscape as a brilliant night out. He's hugely popular for a good reason and for quarter of a century his festival run has sold out fast – so book early and get set for a superb hour of jaw-ache-inducing, nudge-yer pal gasping, proper laugh-out-loud belly laughs. 

Renowned world-wide for his high-octane, irreverent live comedy, Craig's razor-sharp  wit and unsurpassed audience rapport have seen him perform across Europe, Australia  (including the Sydney Opera House) all over Scotland as well as south of the border and  even a season of solo shows in an historic off-Broadway theatre in New York.  

Celebrating all things cheeky and fun, Craig was recently honoured with a nomination for the inaugural Sir Billy Connolly Spirit of Glasgow Award. Craig is happy to be returning to Edinburgh's beautiful new venue hub, Just The Tonic NUCLEUS, located  quite literally right in the heart of the fringe and with a welcoming indoor all-weather  bar run by friendly locals and with reasonable prices. 

Craig Hill – This Gets Harder Every Year!

3 - 27 August, 7.30pm (60 mins)

BSL interpreted 19 + 24 Aug, Catherine King BSL/RSLI.

No performance 14 /15 + 21/22 August

VENUE 393: Just the Tonic NUCLEUS, ATOMIC ROOM

140 The Pleasance, Edinburgh EH8 9RR

AGE RESTRICTION: 16+

WARNING: ADULT THEMES & STRONG LANGUAGE  

TICKETS:  

Venue https://edinburgh.justthetonic.com/event/88:3132/ 

Fringe 0131-226 0000 / https://tickets.edfringe.com/whats-on/craig-hill-this-gets-harder-every-year 




RELATED STORIES - Scotland

1
DAZZLING, a New Play by Holly Sewell is Coming to Edinburgh Fringe 2023 This Summer Photo
DAZZLING, a New Play by Holly Sewell is Coming to Edinburgh Fringe 2023 This Summer

Dazzling is the Fringe debut of writer Holly Sewell and production company Dazzling Theatre, funded by Pembroke Players Cambridge and The Heywood Society.

2
Joe Leather to Bring WASTEMAN To Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2023 This Summer Photo
Joe Leather to Bring WASTEMAN To Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2023 This Summer

Joe Leather will bring Wasteman to Edinburgh Fringe this summer.

3
WITHOUT SIN Interactive Art Experience to Play Summerhall in August Photo
WITHOUT SIN Interactive Art Experience to Play Summerhall in August

Without Sin will play Summerhall Courtyard 2 – 27 Aug. Learn how to purchase tickets!

4
40 Musicals to Play at theSpaceUK This Edinburgh Festival Fringe Photo
40 Musicals to Play at theSpaceUK This Edinburgh Festival Fringe

The stage is set, the lights are dimmed, and the air is buzzing with anticipation as the Edinburgh Festival Fringe returns with a spectacular lineup of musicals at theSpaceUK.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: New CHICAGO Exhibit At The Museum of Broadway Celebrates The Show's Legacy Of Razzle Dazzle Video Video: New CHICAGO Exhibit At The Museum of Broadway Celebrates The Show's Legacy Of Razzle Dazzle
Inside Special VIP Preview of ROGERS: THE MUSICAL Video
Inside Special VIP Preview of ROGERS: THE MUSICAL
Cast of INTO THE WOODS Talks Opening Night in Los Angeles Video
Cast of INTO THE WOODS Talks Opening Night in Los Angeles
Broadway Sessions All-Stars Return to Celebrate 15th Anniversary Video
Broadway Sessions All-Stars Return to Celebrate 15th Anniversary
View all Videos

Scotland SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ria Lina: Riawakening
Monkey Barrel Comedy (10/11-10/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pitch
Pleasance Courtyard (Above) (8/02-8/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Parliament of Poets
artSpace@StMarks (8/07-8/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Life Sporadic of Jess Wildgoose
Pleasance Courtyard (Above) (8/02-8/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sam Lake: Aspiring DILF (Preview)
Monkey Barrel Comedy (7/28-7/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ed Byrne: Tragedy Plus Time
Alhambra Theatre (11/11-11/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# National Children's Chorus of the United States
Assembly Rooms, Music Hall (7/09-7/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ben Pope: Holy Cow
Monkey Barrel Comedy (9/16-9/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Roast Battle (+ Live Stream)
Monkey Barrel Comedy (7/04-7/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ed Byrne: Tragedy Plus Time
Aberdeen Perfomring Arts (11/07-11/07)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You