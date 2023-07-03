MZA Presents Comedian Craig Hill THIS GETS HARDER EVERY YEAR At Edinburgh Fringe

MZA presents Craig Hill – This Gets Harder Every Year!

Celebrating 25 years of riotous comedy with the funnest audiences anyone could wish for, Scotland's much-loved Kilty Pleasure unleashes his fantastic new show (and another corker of a show title) for a fun evening of uproarious stand-up!

Craig's shows are firmly established on the fringe landscape as a brilliant night out. He's hugely popular for a good reason and for quarter of a century his festival run has sold out fast – so book early and get set for a superb hour of jaw-ache-inducing, nudge-yer pal gasping, proper laugh-out-loud belly laughs.

Renowned world-wide for his high-octane, irreverent live comedy, Craig's razor-sharp wit and unsurpassed audience rapport have seen him perform across Europe, Australia (including the Sydney Opera House) all over Scotland as well as south of the border and even a season of solo shows in an historic off-Broadway theatre in New York.

Celebrating all things cheeky and fun, Craig was recently honoured with a nomination for the inaugural Sir Billy Connolly Spirit of Glasgow Award. Craig is happy to be returning to Edinburgh's beautiful new venue hub, Just The Tonic NUCLEUS, located quite literally right in the heart of the fringe and with a welcoming indoor all-weather bar run by friendly locals and with reasonable prices.

Craig Hill – This Gets Harder Every Year!

3 - 27 August, 7.30pm (60 mins)

BSL interpreted 19 + 24 Aug, Catherine King BSL/RSLI.

No performance 14 /15 + 21/22 August

VENUE 393: Just the Tonic NUCLEUS, ATOMIC ROOM

140 The Pleasance, Edinburgh EH8 9RR

AGE RESTRICTION: 16+

WARNING: ADULT THEMES & STRONG LANGUAGE

TICKETS:

Venue https://edinburgh.justthetonic.com/event/88:3132/

Fringe 0131-226 0000 / https://tickets.edfringe.com/whats-on/craig-hill-this-gets-harder-every-year