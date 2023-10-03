MY DORIC DIARY Comes to the Tron Theatre This Month

Tron Theatre will welcome Doric TikTok sensation AyeTunes! with their jukebox musical My Doric Diary on its Scottish tour following a widely successful run in 2022. Directed by Dougie Irvine, Artistic Director of Visible Fictions, the play is a heart-warming story about what it means to love and what it takes to let go.



It's December 31st, 2010, in Fraserburgh and the eve of Daisy's 17th birthday. But all is not sparkly at Daisy and Granny's house. Tempers have erupted and a disgruntled Daisy has locked herself away. Daisy is desperate to join her best friend at the New Year's Eve party in the town's Leisure Centre, but Granny will simply not allow it. Granny, who has raised Daisy since her mother's death, wants to continue their usual Hogmanay traditions together instead.



There amongst her music and old schoolbooks, things take a time-bending twist when Daisy is magically transported back to December 31st, 1993 - the same night 17 years earlier. What will December 31st, 1993, hold for Daisy? Why has she been brought back here and now? What does this night have to do with Granny's Hogmanay traditions? And most importantly who is that mysterious figure standing at the mic?



Fraserburgh-born actor and singer Katie Barnett and her actor-musician husband, James Siggens first performed as AyeTunes! during lockdown where they recorded Doric covers of pop songs which gained over 80,000 views on TikTok overnight. My Doric Diary was originally commissioned and staged by A Play, A Pie and A Pint at Òran Mór (Glasgow) followed by runs at Traverse Theatre (Edinburgh) and The Lemon Tree (Aberdeen) in April 2022. Following the run Katie was nominated for Scots Performer of the Year at the Scots Language Awards for her performance.

My Doric Diary has been described as 'funny, clever, endlessly inventive, chock full of banging tunes and - above all else - deeply moving' and 'a gorgeous, humorous and perfectly shaped 50-minute show in which Barnett shines like a true star'.



Running time: 50 minutes