MIDNIGHT COWBOY RADIO to be Presented at Edinburgh Fringe

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



It's Labor Day in Kentucky! In this political satire, a late-night, conservative, radio talk show host gives life advice to local callers on-the-air, while arranging an illegal abortion off-the-air.

This show is written and performed by Ally Ibach and directed by Patricia Runcie-Rice. It has been awarded as a finalist at The Secret Theatre's One-Act Festival (NYC 2023), and has had shows at East 15 Acting School (UK 2022), PBH Free Fringe (UK 2022), Baltimore Center Stage's Locally Grown Festival (Baltimore 2023), Bread and Roses (London 2023), Theatre Row (NYC 2023), the Tank (NYC 2024) and Upright Citizens Brigade (NYC 2024).

Venue: theSpace @ Surgeon's Hall

Dates: 12- 17 August 2024

Time: 22:15 (0hr50)

Ticket prices: £12 / concessions £11

TICKETS: https://tickets.edfringe.com/whats-on/midnight-cowboy-radio?__cf_chl_tk=xrx4Zi3xCFoCyJr_g1amsssdFyPMu8mnROvL7BFm4m8-1722272355-0.0.1.1-8105

MORE ABOUT THE SHOW (Q&A): /westend/article/EDINBURGH-2024-MIDNIGHT-COWBOY-RADIO-QA-20240726

Comments

Want Coverage for your Edinburgh Festival Fringe Show? Submit Press Releases, Sign Up For Interviews, Social Media Posts, and More! Learn More