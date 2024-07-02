MEET ME IN BUENOS AIRES Comes to Edinburgh This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A musical storytelling journey that spans four continents kickstarted by receiving a box of cassette tapes of songs she recorded as a teenager, Florencia Iriondo’s one woman show looks at how love morphs through family, place and time and explores how to be a modern woman in a relationship without letting it define her. Based on her experiences from her birthplace in Buenos Aires Argentina as well as her time in New Zealand, Dublin and New York, the show blends original songs with Tango, Irish folk and a song played entirely with toy instruments, with anecdotes and stories of life changing moments.

Florencia said, “With 'Meet Me in Buenos Aires,' I’m aiming to create a joyful and intimate evening that captures the essence of hanging out with friends and family in Argentina. I strive to welcome people to Underbelly with music, stories, and open arms, just as I would welcome you into my own home.”

Florencia Iriondo is a writer, performer and show runner currently based in New York. Born and raised in Argentina, she has lived in New Zealand and Ireland. She was the founding showrunner and executive producer of LinkedIn’s original video and audio studios creating content with global names including Oprah Winfrey which secured millions of views. In 2022, she quit to focus on her writing and performing and in 2023, her musical SOUTH won the 2023 Pipeline Arts Foundation Award for New Musical Theatre and was sold during its Soho Playhouse run. This is her first show at the Fringe.

Christopher Burney is a Tony Nominated Producer, Educator, Dramaturg and Creative Consultant. He has served as the Artistic Director of New York Stage and Film where he guided the company through the COVID pandemic, creating new programs and partnerships that supported over 600 artists and expanded the company’s place in the Hudson Valley. For over 20 years he worked with New York’s Second Stage Theatre as Artistic Producer.

