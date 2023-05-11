Leading Lady Creative and Guptanya Studios To Present THE LEADING LADY CLUB At Edinburgh Fringe 2023

It will run from August 21st-26th at the Greenside at Infirmary Street venue.

Caitlin McNeilage from Leading Lady Creative and Tanya Gupta from Guptanya Studios have announced the new play The Leading Lady Club by Sarah Hogewood will make its international debut at the world famous Edinburgh Fringe Festival this summer.

The play will be directed by Jennie Hughes. It will run from August 21st-26th at the Greenside at Infirmary Street venue. Tickets are on sale now at Click Here .

About the Edinburgh Fringe Festival - The Edinburgh Festival Fringe is one of the greatest celebrations of arts and culture on the planet. It is also the third highest ticketed event in the world, after only The Olympics and The World Cup. For three weeks in August, the city of Edinburgh welcomes an explosion of creative energy from around the globe. Artists and performers take to hundreds of stages all over the city to present shows for every taste. From big names in the world of entertainment to unknown artists looking to build their careers, the festival caters for everyone and includes theatre, comedy, dance, physical theatre, circus, cabaret, children's shows, musicals, opera, music, spoken word, exhibitions and events.

Welcome to a meeting of The Leading Lady Club! Joy and sorrow find themselves in close proximity in this fast-paced dark comedy. Based on interviews with real women, fake women, and a tiny bit of commedia dell'arte tradition, this new play examines the continuous initiation into Womanhood. Think 'group therapy-meets-sketch comedy' sure to make you laugh as hard as you want to cry.




Canadian Clowns Return To Edinburgh Fringe Photo
Canadian Clowns Return To Edinburgh Fringe

Two clown friends plan to put on a show but Dede goes off the idea – can Tibeh get him to change his mind? 

UPSTART! Will Have its UK Premiere At Edinburgh Fringe Photo
UPSTART! Will Have its UK Premiere At Edinburgh Fringe

Upstart!, Shakespeare's Rebel Daughter Judith a new play by American writer Mary Jane Schaefer will make its UK Premiere at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival and will play from 02 -27 August at the Gilded Balloon,  Patter Hoose at 12:10pm

THE KING AND I Opens At The Kings Theatre Glasgow Next Week Photo
THE KING AND I Opens At The Kings Theatre Glasgow Next Week

The King and I comes to the King's Theatre Glasgow from Tuesday 16 – Saturday 20 May 2023. The multi Tony Award-winning production returns to the King's Theatre following a critically acclaimed Broadway smash-hit run, a sold-out season at the London Palladium and a record-breaking UK and International tour.

Prizes, Judges And Finalists Revealed For Scottish Young Musicians Solo Performer Of The Y Photo
Prizes, Judges And Finalists Revealed For Scottish Young Musicians Solo Performer Of The Year

Scottish Young Musicians, Scotland's festival of music competitions, gives young musicians from around the country the chance to compete to win career-enhancing prizes, perform live on a national stage in front of internationally renowned judges, and push their skills like never before. 


