Leading Lady Creative and Guptanya Studios To Present THE LEADING LADY CLUB At Edinburgh Fringe 2023

Caitlin McNeilage from Leading Lady Creative and Tanya Gupta from Guptanya Studios have announced the new play The Leading Lady Club by Sarah Hogewood will make its international debut at the world famous Edinburgh Fringe Festival this summer.

The play will be directed by Jennie Hughes. It will run from August 21st-26th at the Greenside at Infirmary Street venue. Tickets are on sale now at Click Here .

About the Edinburgh Fringe Festival - The Edinburgh Festival Fringe is one of the greatest celebrations of arts and culture on the planet. It is also the third highest ticketed event in the world, after only The Olympics and The World Cup. For three weeks in August, the city of Edinburgh welcomes an explosion of creative energy from around the globe. Artists and performers take to hundreds of stages all over the city to present shows for every taste. From big names in the world of entertainment to unknown artists looking to build their careers, the festival caters for everyone and includes theatre, comedy, dance, physical theatre, circus, cabaret, children's shows, musicals, opera, music, spoken word, exhibitions and events.

Welcome to a meeting of The Leading Lady Club! Joy and sorrow find themselves in close proximity in this fast-paced dark comedy. Based on interviews with real women, fake women, and a tiny bit of commedia dell'arte tradition, this new play examines the continuous initiation into Womanhood. Think 'group therapy-meets-sketch comedy' sure to make you laugh as hard as you want to cry.