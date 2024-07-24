Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



LANCE WAGON: BE MY WIFE! announced at Edinburgh Fringe. Written and performed by Jennie Howitt.

Lance Wagon, poet and philanthropist, is attempting to find a wife in the audience. Despite his well- researched seduction tips, ridiculous gags and props, and endless love poems, he fails over and over again.

Lance Wagon: Be My Wife! is a brand-new show entailing Viscount Lance Wagon's attempt to find love. Having left his wife after she left him, and wanting to rekindle a relationship with his estranged son who is on tech, there is a warmth underneath the drawn-on moustache. 45 minutes of slide whistles, squirty flowers, stories from the Viscount's mysterious past, even a date or two on stage: how will the audience resist falling in love with him?

Jennie Howitt a writer, poet, drag king, performer, at Stolen Table Collective, a comedy arts collective based in West London. She had written, directed, and performed in multiple fringe shows; last year she toured The Lost Play of Barry Wayworm which received much critical acclaim.

Banshee Labyrinth - Chamber Room 29-35 Niddry Street, Edinburgh, EH I ILG

Date: 15th, 16th August 2024 Time: 13:10

No need to book / pwyw



Comments

Want Coverage for your Edinburgh Festival Fringe Show? Submit Press Releases, Sign Up For Interviews, Social Media Posts, and More! Learn More