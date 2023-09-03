Kilmartin Museum Reopens to the Public Following Redevelopment Project

Today Kilmartin museum opens its doors to the public following a multi-million pound redevelopment. Founded in 1997, Kilmartin itself is regarded as an internationally important archaeological location and the museum showcases 12,000 years of history.

We were lucky enough to get a preview of the museum before it opened and it is a fascinating space. Featuring thousands of prehistoric artefacts, some of which will be on display for the first time, Kilmartin Museum takes you on a journey through the history of the land it is set on.

Within a stone's throw of the museum, there are other collections of stone circles, standing stones and rock art in the surrounding glen. It's a truly beautiful location with a lot to see in the area.

The museum is very much family-friendly and offers many interactive exhibits where you can attempt to grind your own grain, spin yarn and reassemble a clay pot.

Some of the artefact highlights include The Poltalloch jet necklace which is a Bronze Age piece of jewellery from the area and The Remains of Bronze Age woman. The skeleton is in a slightly secluded area of the museum with notices displayed that human remains are displayed so it is easy to skip if you don't want to see it but the display stresses that the respectful burial conditions have been recreated.

There's a gift shop selling souvenirs and locally made products and a cafe will open next year.

Kilmartin Museum is now open to the public.