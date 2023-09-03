Kilmartin Museum Reopens to the Public Following Redevelopment Project

Kilmartin Museum was founded in 1997

By: Sep. 03, 2023

POPULAR

EDINBURGH 2023: Review: THE GRAND RETURN OF THE EDINBURGH REVUE, Paradise In Augustine's Photo 1 EDINBURGH 2023: Review: THE GRAND RETURN OF THE EDINBURGH REVUE, Paradise In Augustine's
Review: 42ND STREET, Theatre Royal, Glasgow Photo 2 Review: 42ND STREET, Theatre Royal, Glasgow
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: WONDER DRUG, Pleasance Photo 3 EDINBURGH 2023: Review: WONDER DRUG, Pleasance
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: FRIEND (THE ONE WITH GUNTHER), Gilded Balloon At The Museum Photo 4 EDINBURGH 2023: Review: FRIEND (THE ONE WITH GUNTHER), Gilded Balloon At The Museum

Kilmartin Museum Reopens to the Public Following Redevelopment Project

Today Kilmartin museum opens its doors to the public following a multi-million pound redevelopment. Founded in 1997, Kilmartin itself is regarded as an internationally important archaeological location and the museum showcases 12,000 years of history.

We were lucky enough to get a preview of the museum before it opened and it is a fascinating space. Featuring thousands of prehistoric artefacts, some of which will be on display for the first time, Kilmartin Museum takes you on a journey through the history of the land it is set on.

Within a stone's throw of the museum, there are other collections of stone circles, standing stones and rock art in the surrounding glen. It's a truly beautiful location with a lot to see in the area.

The museum is very much family-friendly and offers many interactive exhibits where you can attempt to grind your own grain, spin yarn and reassemble a clay pot. 

Kilmartin Museum Reopens to the Public Following Redevelopment Project

Some of the artefact highlights include The Poltalloch jet necklace which is a Bronze Age piece of jewellery from the area and The Remains of Bronze Age woman. The skeleton is in a slightly secluded area of the museum with notices displayed that human remains are displayed so it is easy to skip if you don't want to see it but the display stresses that the respectful burial conditions have been recreated.

There's a gift shop selling souvenirs and locally made products and a cafe will open next year. 

Kilmartin Museum is now open to the public.




RELATED STORIES - Scotland

1
Kilmartin Museum Reopens to the Public Following Redevelopment Project Photo
Kilmartin Museum Reopens to the Public Following Redevelopment Project

Sunday, 3 September 2023 marks the re-opening of Kilmartin Museum, revealing its incredible renovation which includes a much larger exhibition space, a stunning learning space which can be used to deliver and participate in cultural and educational activities, new galleries housing temporary art exhibitions, laboratories in which to process new finds and acquisitions and a state of the art collection store.

2
Six Of The Best On Offer For Theatre Fans At Special Community Shows In Scotland Photo
Six Of The Best On Offer For Theatre Fans At Special Community Shows In Scotland

Audiences are being offered the chance to enjoy six sensational short plays courtesy of some of Scotland's finest up-and-coming writers, actors and directors.

3
Leith Comedy Festival Set For This October Photo
Leith Comedy Festival Set For This October

The first full Leith Comedy Festival will take place in popular live venues and community hubs across Leith this October.

4
Take Me Somewhere Reveals Full Programme Photo
Take Me Somewhere Reveals Full Programme

This Autumn, Take Me Somewhere returns to present its first in person festival since 2019, taking over Glasgow from 13-28 October 2023.

From This Author - Natalie O'Donoghue

Natalie has been covering for BroadwayWorld Scotland since 2013 and heads up the site's Edinburgh Festival Fringe coverage. Based in Glasgow, she covers as much as she can around Scotland and is a... (read more about this author)

Kilmartin Museum Reopens to the Public Following Redevelopment ProjectKilmartin Museum Reopens to the Public Following Redevelopment Project
Review: THE OCEAN AT THE END OF THE LANE, King's TheatreReview: THE OCEAN AT THE END OF THE LANE, King's Theatre
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: MAGGIE CRANE: SIDE BY SIDE, UnderbellyEDINBURGH 2023: Review: MAGGIE CRANE: SIDE BY SIDE, Underbelly
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: BLOWHOLE, PleasanceEDINBURGH 2023: Review: BLOWHOLE, Pleasance

Videos

Video: Watch the Trailer For A LITTLE LIFE, Coming to Cinemas in September Video Video: Watch the Trailer For A LITTLE LIFE, Coming to Cinemas in September
Exclusive: WALKING WITH BUBBLES- A Post-Show Talkback Video
Exclusive: WALKING WITH BUBBLES- A Post-Show Talkback
Casey Cott Looks Back on His Spectacular Debut in MOULIN ROUGE! Video
Casey Cott Looks Back on His Spectacular Debut in MOULIN ROUGE!
How Alexa Meade Is Turning Broadway Stars Into Works of Art Video
How Alexa Meade Is Turning Broadway Stars Into Works of Art
View all Videos

Scotland SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pickled Republic
Carradale Village Hall (9/30-9/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hold Fast
Osprey Arena (9/18-9/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pickled Republic
Dunoon Burgh Hall (10/21-10/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ria Lina: Riawakening
Monkey Barrel Comedy (10/11-10/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Alfie Brown: Red Flags Galore!
Monkey Barrel Comedy (11/28-11/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hold Fast
Nethy Bridge Community Centre (9/13-9/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ignacio Lopez: Nine IG Fails
Monkey Barrel Comedy (11/08-11/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Paddy Young: Hungry, Horny, Scared
Monkey Barrel Comedy (2/17-2/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Colin Geddis: OVERKILL
Monkey Barrel Comedy (9/19-9/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ed Byrne: Tragedy Plus Time
Alhambra Theatre (11/11-11/11)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You