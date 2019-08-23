KNOT Wins Total Theatre Award, Shortlisted For Carol Tambor Award

The highly acclaimed Knot, a debut show from circus artists Nikki & JD, has been named as the winner of the Total Theatre & Jacksons Lane Award for Circus in addition to being shortlisted for the Carol Tambor Best of Edinburgh Award. Part of the British Council Edinburgh Showcase 2019, Knot is a finely crafted journey through the struggles of commitment, exploring the absurdity, mundanity and joy of a very modern affair.

The Total Theatre Awards recognise artists and companies leading innovative work beyond the classical canon and new writing. The Carol Tambor Best of Edinburgh Award offers those shortlisted $1,000 to promote their current or future work.

Nikki & JD comment, 'For our debut show we are so honoured to be recognised with not only the Total Theatre Award but also the Carol Tambor shortlist. Shows we so admire have won past Total Theatre Awards and we are very excited to be won such eminent Edinburgh accolades. We really cannot express our gratitude enough for the support from our partners and from audiences. It's a privilege to be able to share our story.'

Knot tells the story of two acrobats, one gay and one straight, linked together in an unconventional relationship. Knot is a funny and moving piece that combines astonishing partner acrobatics, dance and storytelling to examine Nikki and JD's own relationship, its durability and intensity. Using delicate sensitivity and exceptional circus skills, Knot is an exploration of LGBTQIA+ identity and the important bonds of companionship.

Created in collaboration with award-winning choreographer Ben Duke of Lost Dog Dance Company, Knot is supported by Jacksons Lane, Déda, Jerwood Choreographic Research Project II, the National Centre for Circus Arts, Arts Council England and Warwick Arts Centre.





