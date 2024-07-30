Josh Glanc: FAMILY MAN Heads To The Edinburgh Fringe Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Fringe favourite Josh Glanc returns with his most intimate, personal, and musical hour yet. Years ago, he sacrificed a lucrative career as a lawyer to become the wacky comedian you know today. Now he must finally grapple with the consequences of a life-changing choice.

After his 2022 hit show Vrooom Vrooom, 2023's best-of compilation Collections and an Australian tour of work-in-progress previews, Josh Glanc is back in Edinburgh with his brand-new hour. Family Man is already a hit show at the Adelaide Fringe and winner of the Weekly Best Comedy Award at the Perth Fringe.

Josh craves a relationship, a family, maybe kids, and a generally "stable" life. But how can he make that work alongside the late-night, touring, and unpredictable life of a comedian? Family Man is an exploration of the trade-offs and considerations of a life devoted to entertaining. And the show is in fact (of course) highly entertaining, with Josh firing on all funny cylinders as he guides the audience through a sound-looping, part improvised, choose-your-own-adventure style show through the choices that must be made in life.

How can diametrically different desires be consolidated? Does community among performers, and connection or camaraderie with an audience, bring the same benefits as the traditional "2.4 kids"? What are the trade-offs when we prioritise different needs? These are the serious and universal topics explored with real vulnerability by Josh in Family Man - alongside a huge serving of his trademark lyrical silliness.

How much of the "man behind the clown" the audience will witness at Josh's show all depends on the choices they make to guide the show forward. With the help of a soundboard (lent to him by Abandoman) that allows him to follow his stream-of-consciousness wherever inspiration leads, Josh builds on his lifelong love of making music to underscore his meditative clown brilliance.

With a 2023 sold-out run at Soho Theatre, and a major role in the first-ever Jewish panto at JW3 in London, Josh Glanc has been making waves across the UK. Having moved long-term from Australia, Josh has recently been selected to make a Channel 4 Comedy Blap, and his 2022 Edinburgh show Vrooom Vrooom is being released on 800lb Gorilla. He was also chosen as a showcase act for the Melbourne International Comedy Festival All Stars TV show.

Josh Glanc: Family Man will be performed at Monkey Barrel (Monkey Barrel 1) at 3.20pm on 31st July - 25th August (not 7th or 14th). Tickets can be booked here: https://tickets.edfringe.com/whats-on/josh-glanc-family-man

