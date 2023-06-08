JEKYLL & HYDE Will Transfer to Edinburgh in January 2024

Casting for the production will be announced at a later date.
The Reading Rep Theatre production of Gary McNair's adaptation of Jekyll & Hyde, directed by Michael Fentiman ('Amélie', 'The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe'), will transfer to Edinburgh's Royal Lyceum Theatre from 13th – 27th January 2024, following its critically-acclaimed world premiere run in Reading in Autumn 2022 starring Audrey Brisson.
Jekyll & Hyde opened at Reading Rep Theatre as part of its 10-year anniversary season and received critical acclaim. The Times and The Guardian awarding it 4 stars stating the production was a 'brilliantly bewitching show' and that 'Brisson's performance commands pin-drop silence from the audience'.
Paul Stacey, Founding Artistic Director of Reading Rep Theatre, said, “It is wonderful news that our production of Jekyll and Hyde will have a new chapter at the Royal Lyceum in Edinburgh. It's lovely to know that more people will be able to see this bold one-woman adaptation which breathes new life into this classic. Being able to share the work of Reading Rep with the rest of the country is a great step in helping shine a positive light on Reading and placing Reading on the map as a cultural powerhouse.”
David Greig, Artistic Director of the Royal Lyceum Edinburgh, said on the transfer “I've wanted to have a Jekyll and Hyde on stage at The Lyceum for a long time, and I was really thrilled when I saw that Gary McNair, who's one of my favourite Scottish playwrights, had done a one-woman version of that story – a very good version as well – which premiered in Reading last year. I think it will be the perfect palette cleanser after the festive season - an antidote to saccharine Christmas - an eerie, spooky, Wintery story.”
Casting for the production will be announced at a later date.
