JEKYLL & HYDE Will Transfer to Edinburgh in January 2024

Casting for the production will be announced at a later date.

By: Jun. 08, 2023

POPULAR

Review: ANNIE, King's Theatre, Glasgow Photo 1 Review: ANNIE, King's Theatre, Glasgow
Review: MEET ME AT THE KNOB, Oran Mor, Glasgow Photo 2 Review: MEET ME AT THE KNOB
Johannes Radebe to Tour in 2024 with New Show HOUSE OF JOJO Photo 3 Johannes Radebe to Tour in 2024 with New Show HOUSE OF JOJO
Photos: First Look at GYPSY at the Pitlochry Festival Theatre Photo 4 Photos: First Look at GYPSY at the Pitlochry Festival Theatre

JEKYLL & HYDE Will Transfer to Edinburgh in January 2024

The Reading Rep Theatre production of Gary McNair's adaptation of Jekyll & Hyde, directed by Michael Fentiman ('Amélie', 'The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe'), will transfer to Edinburgh's Royal Lyceum Theatre from 13th – 27th January 2024, following its critically-acclaimed world premiere run in Reading in Autumn 2022 starring Audrey Brisson.

Jekyll & Hyde opened at Reading Rep Theatre as part of its 10-year anniversary season and received critical acclaim. The Times and The Guardian awarding it 4 stars stating the production was a 'brilliantly bewitching show' and that 'Brisson's performance commands pin-drop silence from the audience'.

Paul Stacey, Founding Artistic Director of Reading Rep Theatre, said, “It is wonderful news that our production of Jekyll and Hyde will have a new chapter at the Royal Lyceum in Edinburgh. It's lovely to know that more people will be able to see this bold one-woman adaptation which breathes new life into this classic. Being able to share the work of Reading Rep with the rest of the country is a great step in helping shine a positive light on Reading and placing Reading on the map as a cultural powerhouse.”

David Greig, Artistic Director of the Royal Lyceum Edinburgh, said on the transfer “I've wanted to have a Jekyll and Hyde on stage at The Lyceum for a long time, and I was really thrilled when I saw that Gary McNair, who's one of my favourite Scottish playwrights, had done a one-woman version of that story – a very good version as well – which premiered in Reading last year. I think it will be the perfect palette cleanser after the festive season - an antidote to saccharine Christmas - an eerie, spooky, Wintery story.”

Casting for the production will be announced at a later date.




RELATED STORIES - Scotland

1
Jenny Sealey Brings Solo Show SELF-RAISING to Edinburgh Fringe Photo
Jenny Sealey Brings Solo Show SELF-RAISING to Edinburgh Fringe

The world premiere of SELF-RAISING, written by Mike Kenny and Jenny Sealey, performed by Jenny Sealey, and directed by Lee Lyford comes to Edinburgh Fringe in August.

2
DRAG QUEENS VS VAMPIRES is Coming to Edinburgh Fringe in August Photo
DRAG QUEENS VS VAMPIRES is Coming to Edinburgh Fringe in August

Stakes are high in this outrageously camp comedy horror as the gals behind last year's hit show 'Drag Queens vs. Zombies' return to the Edinburgh Fringe!

3
DARKFIELD Brings ARCADE to Edinburgh Fringe Photo
DARKFIELD Brings ARCADE to Edinburgh Fringe

DARKFIELD - producers of innovative, immersive experiences at the forefront of technology and theatre -  have announced their Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2023 line-up - featuring a brand new shipping container show, ARCADE, premiering as part of Summerhall’s Festival programme, and the return of two shows, EULOGY and SÉANCE at the DARKFIELD site outside Pleasance Dome, first established in 2022. 

4
Junior Doctor, Author And Comedian Ed Patrick Returns To The Fringe With CATCH YOUR BREATH Photo
Junior Doctor, Author And Comedian Ed Patrick Returns To The Fringe With CATCH YOUR BREATH

Comedian, author and anaesthetist, Ed Patrick injects the Edinburgh Fringe with a gut-punch hilarious show about becoming a junior doctor, the NHS, the pitfalls of modern medicine and the power of questioning it. Catch Your Breath will run at The Stand, New Town Theatre, Lower Hall between August 10-14, 16-21, 26 and 27 at 3.10pm.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Kevin Del Aguila Has No Idea How to Behave as a Tony Nominee Video Video: Kevin Del Aguila Has No Idea How to Behave as a Tony Nominee
Corn Kid Shares Enthusiastic Support for SHUCKED at the Tony's Video
Corn Kid Shares Enthusiastic Support for SHUCKED at the Tony's
Watch the Full, Gravity-Defying Tap Number from NEW YORK, NEW YORK Video
Watch the Full, Gravity-Defying Tap Number from NEW YORK, NEW YORK
How Hard Work and Dedication Made Wendell Pierce a Tony Nominee Video
How Hard Work and Dedication Made Wendell Pierce a Tony Nominee
View all Videos

Scotland SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ria Lina: Riawakening
Monkey Barrel Comedy (10/11-10/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Stuart McPherson: Love That For Me (Preview)
Monkey Barrel Comedy (9/07-9/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mervyn Stutter’s Pick of the Fringe
Pleasance Courtyard (Pleasance One) (8/05-8/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Bill's 44th
Underbelly Cowgate (8/03-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pierre Novellie (Preview)
Monkey Barrel Comedy (6/11-6/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Lucky Pigeons
Underbelly's Circus Hub on the Meadows (8/04-8/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# COBO: Comedy Shutdown - Black History Month Special
Monkey Barrel Comedy (10/22-10/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sam Lake: Aspiring DILF (Preview)
Monkey Barrel Comedy (6/17-6/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Stuntman
Summerhall (Tech Cube Zero) (8/02-8/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Nobody’s Talking About Jamie
Underbelly Cowgate (Iron Belly) (8/03-8/27)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You