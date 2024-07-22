INTO THE WOODS Comes to Edinburgh

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Classic fairytales collide as Bare Productions presents Into The Woods which will leaf us mystified within The Sanctuary at Paradise in Augustines in this years’ Fringe, Aug 2-10, 2024.

A musical theatre mashup which intertwines fairytales, form Cinderella to Little Red Riding Hood. These iconic fantastical characters venture into the woods to fulfil their wishes, but who knows what dangers are lurking in those woods.

With music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, unexpected mysteries await in this epic musical filled with comedy, thrills and suspense.

Edinburgh-based Bare Productions launched in 2017 to provide more opportunities for amateur performers through professional standard shows.

The dream team of Director Dominic Lewis and Musical Director Finlay Turnbull are brought back together following the success of Bare Productions’ sell out productions of You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown in 2018, The Addams Family in 2019, both We Belong and Kinky Boots in 2022 and RENT and Little Women in 2023.

Much like their previous 5-star sell outs, Bare Productions promises not to disappoint. Into The Woods is a not-to-be-missed witty and whimsical tale that will make you laugh, cry, and possibly think twice before stepping into the woods.

The production will take place from Friday 2 – Saturday 10 August 2024 with shows nightly from 7:25pm at Paradise in Augustines. Tickets cost from £18-19.

