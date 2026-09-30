HALLOWS HAUNTED EVE to Open at Aberdeen Arts Centre
The Lantern Door's founder Jessica Anderson created the experience to capture the nostalgia and mischief of childhood Halloween celebrations.
Looking for something fun to do with the kids this October holiday? Aberdeen is getting a brand-new Halloween experience - and you're invited to become part of the story!
This October, new Aberdeen immersive theatre company The Lantern Door is bringing Hallows Haunted Eve to Aberdeen Arts Centre on 17-18 October.
Perfect for families looking to kick off the spooky season, Hallows Haunted Eve is a magical, mischievous and nostalgic Halloween adventure where the audience doesn't just watch the story - they become part of it.
Step through the door and enter The Hallows, a mysterious Halloween world filled with monsters, magic and mayhem. But something is wrong, and the residents need your help!
Come dressed undercover as a monster, meet the strange residents of The Hallows and help save the night before finishing your adventure at the Monster Bash.
Inspired by the excitement and nostalgia of Halloween, Hallows Haunted Eve is all about bringing families together to dress up, explore, get involved and make some spooky memories.
Founder Jessica Anderson said, 'I wanted to bring back that feeling of Halloween when you were a kid - getting dressed up, being a little bit mischievous and feeling like anything could happen. But this time, the whole family gets to step inside the story together.'
So, whether you're looking for something to do during the October holidays, starting your Halloween celebrations early, or simply want to experience something a little different, The Hallows are waiting...
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