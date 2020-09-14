Graeae And The Stables Present An Interactive Broadcast Of THE PARADISE FILES

A short documentary about the making of a new opera, followed by a Q&A with members of the creative team.

Graeae and The Stables present an Interactive Broadcast of The Paradis Files, A short documentary about the making of a new opera, followed by a Q&A with members of the creative team, Friday 25 September from 7-8pm

Maria Theresia Von Paradis (Austria, 1759-1824) was a celebrated composer, pianist and singer who gave concerts in Austria and across Europe. A contemporary of Mozart and Salieri, she was known as The Blind Enchantress.

Yet underlying her success story is the life of a woman who was used as a pawn by her family to secure a pension - a young musician whose disability was used as a source of 'inspiration' and was subjected to an extraordinary and daily variety of treatments to 'cure' her blindness.

Graeae and The Stables are bringing to life the untold story of this extraordinary woman. This short documentary follows the initial steps in the creation of Graeae's first chamber opera to be originated and performed by Deaf and disabled artists, directed by Jenny Sealey, with music by award-winning composer Errollyn Wallen, who has recently been announced as writing a new arrangement of Hubert Parry's Jerusalem for The Last Night of the BBC Proms 2020 on Saturday 12 September.

The Paradis Files is commissioned by The Stables as part of its 50th anniversary programme for IF: Milton Keynes International Festival.

Tickets available at https://www.tete-a-tete.org.uk/festival/2020-festival-whats-on/.

