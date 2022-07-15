Gabriel Byrne's WALKING WITH GHOSTS Premieres at Edinburgh International Festival

Acclaimed Irish actor Gabriel Byrne's solo show Walking with Ghosts, joins the Edinburgh International Festival programme as a UK premiere from 24 to 28 August in this, the Festival's 75th anniversary year. From the award-winning Landmark Productions, Byrne's solo performance follows his childhood in Dublin through to his major Hollywood career in seven performances at the Kings Theatre. Tickets are on sale now www.eif.co.uk.

Adapted from his best-selling 2020 memoir of the same name, Walking with Ghosts tells the story of Byrne growing up on the outskirts of Dublin, where he sought refuge in a world of imagination among the fields and hills near his home. Eventually, he turned to amateur dramatics on the advice of a friend, after failing to become a priest, and a plumber. By turns hilarious and heart-breaking, Walking with Ghosts is a lyrical homage to the people and landscapes that ultimately shape our destinies.

Directed by three-time Emmy award-winning theatre director Lonny Price (Sunset Boulevard, Sweeney Todd, Company and Sondheim! The Birthday Concert) Walking with Ghosts' sell-out run at the Gaiety Theatre in Dublin in February 2022 marked Byrne's first appearance on the Irish stage in 40 years. Following the UK premiere in Edinburgh, the performance transfers to the Apollo Theatre in London's West End, from 6-17 September, presented by Landmark, Neal Street and Playful Productions. The creative team on the production also includes Sinéad McKenna (set and lighting designer), Joan O'Clery (costume designer) and Sinéad Diskin (sound designer).

Walking with Ghosts marks Landmark Productions' return to the Edinburgh International Festival following the world premiere of Medicine in 2021, written and directed by Enda Walsh and featuring Domhnall Gleeson.

Gabriel Byrne said, "I last performed in Edinburgh in a series of Yeats plays directed by Jim Sheridan at the Richard Demarco Gallery. Now, many years later, it's a real honour to be invited back to Edinburgh to perform Walking with Ghosts at one of the world's great festivals. It's particularly special to be in the International Festival programme in its 75th year and also as it returns to full capacity."

Gabriel Byrne's career as an actor, writer and director has spanned stage and screen for over 40 years. He has starred in over 80 films including The Usual Suspects, The Man in the Iron Mask, Stigmata, End of Days and In the Name of the Father and has worked with some of the greatest names in Hollywood, from Richard Burton to Laurence Olivier and Vanessa Redgrave. His work on Broadway has seen him win multiple awards and nominations, including a Golden Globe for his role in the television drama In Treatment.

Walking with Ghosts at the Edinburgh International Festival has only been made possible due to support from Culture Ireland.

Catherine Martin TD, the Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media of Ireland said, "I am thrilled to hear that Walking with Ghosts will play at this year's Edinburgh International Festival. Having seen Gabriel Byrne's haunting and funny performance at its opening night in Dublin, I'm delighted that Culture Ireland will help to bring this unique show to an international audience."

The theatre programme for the 75th Edinburgh International Festival also features a residency from Internationaal Theater Amsterdam, including the European premiere of A Little Life adapted from the novel by Hanya Yanagihara; The National Theatre of Scotland with Liz Lochhead's contemporary retelling of Medea and the world premiere of Alan Cumming's Burn; Sri-Lanka Australian family drama Counting and Cracking and Julia Hales' uplifting You Know We Belong Together as part of the UK/Australia Season; and James Thierrée's blend of live music, dance and mime in ROOM.

Tickets for Walking with Ghosts are available now at eif.co.uk