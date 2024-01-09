GICF: SAD GIRLS CLUB Interview

Sad Girls Club comes to the Oran Mor on 23 March

Jan. 09, 2024

GICF: SAD GIRLS CLUB Interview

BWW catches up with Hannah Morton to chat about bringing Sad Girls Club to the 2024 Glasgow International Comedy Festival.

Tell us a bit about Sad Girls Club.

Sad Girls Club is a comedy play about being a sad girl in 2024. It's set up like an AA meeting for sad girls to come and talk about all things big and small! Got dumped? Patriarchy getting you down? Cry behind your pals garage and ruin the New Year's party...again? The Sad Girls Club is the show for you! 

What was the inspiration behind writing it?

Honestly...I got dumped. Horribly dumped. Cheated on. Secret girlfriend. Had to move back into my childhood bedroom. The works. But I noticed, while I was completely fine being sad (because I knew I would get over it eventually) it made a lot of other people uncomfortable. So I started to hang out with other sad girls. Girls that were going through a lot. Girls that were just a bit lost, and we had the best time! We could laugh at ourselves. Find the funny in the sad. There was also ALOT of wine involved which helped. I knew I needed to write it all down

How has the show been received so far?

Amazingly! We did the fringe in 2021 and the response was crazy. We sold out every weekend, with multiple four star reviews. And then taking it to Glasgow International Comedy Festival last year was like a huge party, selling out both shows. It now truly feels like a club, and the audiences are the 5th member. They have a laugh, a cry and a sing song at the end. The perfect gals night out. We have had so many women reach out to say that they feel this way, that they feel seen when they watch the show and that is just so amazing! 

Who would you like to come and see Sad Girls Club?

We want sad girls. If you've ever been told you're too much. Or too emotional. Or not treated right. Or talked over. Made yourself smaller. Been told to be polite. Had to deal with unsolicited hugs. Opinions. Dick pics. Then we want you! But you don't need to be female to be a sad girl, it's a state of mind. So if you know anyone who just needs a good laugh and a good cry, we will welcome them with open arms! 

What would you like audiences to take away from it?

That's okay to be sad. It's okay to be angry. It's okay to not know where you are in life. These are scary times we live in and we just want every person in our audience to leave with a little bit of joy and a little bit of hope. And to know that it's not just you feeling this way. 

What's next for you after the Glasgow Comedy Festival?

We are looking at taking ourselves back to the Edinburgh fringe this year, as we had so much fun in 2021 and reached so many fellow sad girls. But who knows? Maybe a tour? maybe a podcast? World domination? The world is a sad girls oyster! 

Sad Girls Club comes to the Oran Mor on Saturday 23 March




