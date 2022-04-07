GHISLAINE | GABLER to Make Edinburgh Fringe Festival Debut

Ghislaine | Gabler is set to make its Edinburgh Fringe Festival debut this August at Greenside, Riddles Court, Willow Studio, Venue no 16 from 18:40 - 19:35. The production runs from Friday, August 5th through Monday, August 29th, with no performances on August 14th and 21st. Tickets are £12.00 (£10.00) and are on sale today at www.edfringe.com and Greenside Venues, www.greensidevenue.co.uk/#whats-on.

Why does a victim become a predator? In isolation, Ghislaine Maxwell maintains innocence whilst reliving the psychological abuse endured from her father. She unravels, fantasising that she is Hedda Gabler, both charismatic, beautiful, and above all manipulative monsters in the female form. Devised and performed by Kristin Winters, with original music by Alexey Kochetkov. An exploration of privilege, entitlement, and the desire to control another human's fate.

Show creator Kristin Winters said : "As humans, we are fascinated by what pushes someone to commit monstrous acts: I wanted to explore that through the lens of these two infamous women - Hedda Gabler and Ghislaine Maxwell."

The creative team includes Kristin Winters (Writer, Director, Performer), Alexey Kochetkov, (Composer of original music), and Sam Dash (Producer).

Kristin Winters:

Kristin is a critically acclaimed and award-winning Croatian-American theatre maker and actor raised and based in London. Kristin has performed Off-Broadway and Off-West End, and is a voice actor. On her return from New York to the UK in 2019, she began her theatre company, Bound By Theatre, and took a sell-out show SMOKE to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Kristin began working on Ghislaine/Gabler in the summer of 2020, and it has appeared in previous iterations at the Bloomsbury, Brighton, and United Solo Theatre Festivals (where it won Best International Show). Kristin co-founded kr?"an(t)s with two of her RADA classmates, and is an Associate Artist with Invulnerable Nothings. Kristin received her MA in Theatre Laboratory from RADA, and her BFA from NYU Tisch School of the Arts.

Sam Dash:

Sam is an Actor/Writer/Producer originally from New York City, now living in London. As a writer and producer, his first short film, SWIMMING, recently premiered at the Oscar qualifying Out on Film Festival in Atlanta, and has since screened at Oslo Fusion in Oslo, HollyShorts in LA, Block Island Film and is soon to be available for streaming. As a producer, Sam currently has a feature film in development with Shaunette Renée Wilson (The Resident, Indiana Jones) and Day 19 Productions. As a writer he is currently developing two TV shows and one feature film. Acting work includes appearances in Quantico (ABC), The Finest (ABC), various short films as well as new plays by Susan-Lori Parks (The Public Theater), Korde A. Tuttle (New York Theatre Workshop), Daniel K. Isaac (Ma-Yi Theater) and Adam Bock (NYU Grad Acting). Sam holds a BFA and MFA from NYU, Tisch.

Alexey Kochetkov:

Alexey Kochetkov is a violinist, composer and music producer. Born into a Russian-Jewish family he studied violin in Smolensk Musik College, composition in Jerusalem Music academy and now is living and working in Berlin, Germany.

Two of his leading projects are: 5 String Theory in which he embraces violin and computer symbiosis, and Ajam Quartet - a transcultural acoustic ensemble which challenges the ostensible border between Middle Eastern and European classical music and questions the norms of Eurocentric aesthetics.

Kochetkov has composed music for several films and theater pieces of the renowned director Amos Gitai, performed with the acclaimed Australian circus group Gravity & Other Myths and worked as a music producer of the popular Kurdish singer Hani Mojtahedy.

Within his work on Ghislaine|Gabler, Kochetkov created an idiosyncratic musical world made of haunting microtonal piano sounds, reckless 90s rave knock-off and a disturbing version of Gershwin's Summertime lullaby.

https://www.alexeyviolin.com/