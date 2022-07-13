From Start to Finnish to Present RAGING MOTHER at ZOO Southside

Presented as part of the acclaimed annual showcase of Finnish performing arts, From Start to Finnish, this relatable shows examines the stories we perpetuate about what a mother should look like, and how she should behave. Performed as a monologue with occasional interjections from her real-life husband Marzi Nyman, who also performs live music, Raging Mother is based on Hanna's experience of raising two children.

Hanna Vahtikari asks if being temperamental, impulsive, senseless and flaky disqualifies you from the 'good mother' category. This is the story of a volatile overachiever and perennial competitor who has been known to fling a burger at a wall. Originally created to tour venues across Finland, the show's content has international relevance and asks us all to examine our assumptions of what you need to be like to successfully raise a child.

Hanna Vahtikari said, "After a few intense years at home with two young children, there was a huge need inside of me to make a show about a mother's rage and aggression because, in my experience, none of the mothers sitting in the sandbox were able to or wanted to share these things with each other. It's much easier to talk about a child sleeping, getting dressed, and eating instead of speaking up about how you're really doing. As I wrote the play, both as an artist and as a mother, I had to face my own shame and overcome it to find the bright core of the performance: motherhood can only succeed by being merciful to oneself. In addition to the personal and carnivalistic touch, Marzi Nyman, my real-life husband and father of my children, who is on stage with me, brings an interesting addition to the performance. Little did my husband know when he agreed to join me in making the performance! I am very lucky that he is the one responsible for the music and sound design of the work.

Hanna Vahtikari is a well-known Finnish actor famous for her comedic and dramatic roles in theatre and television. Raging Mother is her first play as writer and director, and has received critical acclaim touring to venues across Finland. The play draws on her own experiences as a mother to present an unflinching but humorous look at modern motherhood.

Marzi Nyman is a musician and composer, and the real-life husband of Hanna Vahtikari. Marzi's career spans work as a guitarist, composer, arranger and pianist. He has worked with artists including Igudesman&Joo, Ann Sofie Von Otter and Lenny Pickett, and he is the artistic partner of Tapiola Sinfonietta.

From Start to Finnish is an annual showcase presented at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe that represents the best in Finnish performing arts. Returning to Edinburgh for its tenth year, From Start to Finnish 2022 features four additional shows: Johnny Got His Gun (ZOO Southside), Kvartetto (Summerhall), Raging Mother (ZOO Southside) and Lion (Assembly). In previous years, the showcase has included the award-winning Cock, Cock... Who's There? and The Desk, the Fringe First-winning physical theatre piece based on first-hand experiences of being in a cult.

Performance Details:

Running Time: 75 mins | Suitable for ages 14+ (contains strong language and swearing)

Company information

Written and directed by Hanna Vahtikari Music by Marzi Nyman

Lighting design by Jere Kolehmainen

Cast

Hanna Vahtikari

Marzi Nyman

Listings information

ZOO Southside, 117 Nicolson St, Newington, Edinburgh, EH8 9ER (venue 82)

5 - 20 Aug (not 8 & 15), 19.05 - 20.20

5 - 7, 9 - 14, 16 - 20: Â£12 (Â£10 concs; two-for-one on 9 Aug)

www.zoovenues.co.uk | 0131 662 6892