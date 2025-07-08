Florencia Iriondo to Premiere New Folk-Pop Musical SONG SOCIETY at 2025 Edinburgh Fringe

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Following a standout debut at the 2024 Fringe and a critically acclaimed Off-Broadway run at SoHo Playhouse, award-winning writer and performer Florencia Iriondo returns to Edinburgh with the world premiere of Song Society, a one-person folk-pop musical exploring memory, family folklore, and the stories that refuse to fade.

In this intimate and offbeat new work, Iriondo portrays the Songkeeper, a storyteller in a world where memories are archived as songs. But when one untagged, unsorted story resurfaces again and again—catchy, persistent, and painfully unresolved—she’s forced to confront the past she can’t outrun. With original acoustic music, absurdist humor, and touches of magical realism, Song Society reflects on the value of remembering on purpose, rather than forgetting with ease.

Song Society is her third solo musical and was developed through the Tony-honored BMI Musical Theatre Workshop, which has nurtured creators of Frozen, Little Shop of Horrors, and The Book of Mormon. She describes the piece as “Eternal Sunshine meets MTV Unplugged, with a lyrical identity crisis.”

The creative team includes dramaturg Adam Mathias (Drama Desk Award; Head of the BMI Bookwriting Workshop), with musical contributions from guitarist Federico Diaz (South, Erial) and Latin Grammy-winning cellist Agustin Uriburu.