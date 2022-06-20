FRIENDSICAL: A Musical Parody of FRIENDS is Coming to Edinburgh Festival Fringe

The comedy musical Friendsical, written and directed by Miranda Larson [Christmasaurus, The Night Pirates, Cartoon Network Live], has been revamped and will have its run at Edinburgh Festival Fringe 04 - 28 August 2022 at Assembly Rooms - Music Hall before embarking on its nationwide UK tour.

Friendsical is an original, unique parody musical inspired by the hugely popular and beloved US TV show Friends.

Ross, Rachel, Joey, Monica, Chandler and Phoebe have been with us for nearly 30 years. They are still there for us, and this time a stage show musical parody crams all 10 seasons and 236 episodes into 60 minutes of nostalgic fun.

Join all six friends as they sit around the iconic brown couch in Central Perk and take a trip down memory lane, with all the very best inside jokes, unforgettable scenes and storylines included.

When Ross' wife leaves him for another woman, he fears he will never find love again. But then Rachel runs back into his life... will he end up with his one true love?

Featuring original songs such as '(He's her) Lobster!', 'Richard's Moustache' and 'You're Over Me? When Were You Under Me?', the gang take on naked Thursdays, a power cut, and a dinosaur convention.

What could possibly go wrong?

Writer-director Miranda Larson says, "Friendsical packs 10 years into 60-minutes, and features some iconic moments and characters such as Monica's Turkey Head, Janice and even Richard Burke (like you have never seen him before). Whether you're a fan of the TV Show or new to it, there is something for everyone, including an exclusive song by Gunther, only being performed at the festival."

Playing everyone's favourite friends are Sario Solomon as Joey, Sarah Michelle-Kelly as Monica, Nelson Bettencourt as Ross, Tim Edwards as Chandler, Ally Retberg as Phoebe, Amelia Kinu Muus as Rachel, Olivia Williamson as Hot Girl/ Ensemble and Niall Curran as Gunther.

With book and lyrics by Miranda Larson and music by Barrie Bignold, Friendsical is choreographed by Darren Carnall and associate choreographer Michael Vinsen. The set and costume is designed by Anthony Lamble with lighting design by Dominic Jeffrey and sound design by Olly Steel. Casting is by Nicholas Hockaday and it is produced by Nick Brooke, William Burdett Coutts, Philip Noel and Dave Mauchline.

Friendsical is produced by Brooke Mauchline Productions Ltd in association with Assembly Festival.