Edward Tripp Makes EdFringe Debut With NO MAN IS AN IRELAND

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Edward Tripp will present Edward Tripp: No Man is an Ireland at Just the Tonic at The Caves, Just Up the Stairs, 1 - 25 August (not 12).

Edward Tripp - the former Bard of Exeter - makes his Edinburgh Festival Fringe debut this August with a brand new comedy-poetry show, Edward Tripp: No Man is an Ireland.

Coming to Edinburgh on his Auntie's dime, Edward Tripp brings his dark, brooding, and frankly furious brand of ‘stand-up poetry' to this year's Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

The Devon-based Northern Irishman, who has supported the likes of Rob Auton and Hollie McNish, is desperate to be taken seriously as a poet. To do so he plans to connect with those few [sic] people who find they switch off at poetry recitals and spoken word nights.

In this brand new show - Edward Tripp: No Man is an Ireland - Tripp turns his genre-bending, somewhat trippy poetic adroitness to his Irish roots, reflecting on his sense of belonging in the South West of England, the dangers of mispronouncing Ferrero Rocher, and the primordial fear you experience before visitors arrive at your home.

Edward Tripp is a Devon-based Northern Irish spoken word artist, comedian, and visual artist. A surreal ‘stand-up poet', he weaves together comedy, spoken-word, and performance.

Just the Tonic

Dates: 1 - 26 August (not 12)

Time: 11:45am (45 mins)

First review date: 3 August

https://tickets.edfringe.com/whats-on/edward-tripp-no-man-is-an-ireland

Age Recommendation and Content Warnings

16+ (Guideline) | Audience participation, Contains distressing or potentially triggering themes, Strong language/swearing

Tickets

£10 / £8

Buy a ticket in advance to guarantee entry or Pay What You Want at the venue

About Edward Tripp

Edward Tripp is a Devon-based Northern Irish spoken word artist, comedian, and visual artist based in Devon. A surreal ‘stand-up poet', he weaves together comedy, spoken-word, and performance.

Comments

Want Coverage for your Edinburgh Festival Fringe Show? Submit Press Releases, Sign Up For Interviews, Social Media Posts, and More! Learn More