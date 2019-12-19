Edinburgh's Hogmanay Will Live Stream The 31 December Celebrations and Midnight Fireworks

BE TOGETHER! was the invitation issued to residents and visitors, to friends old and new by Edinburgh's Hogmanay organisers. But if you cannot be there this year, organisers have today revealed that a live edited multicamera broadcast will be streamed live on Facebook and YouTube for the duration of the event.

Director James O'Brien (LOCOG Sports Presentation, T4, MTV, Rapido TV) and his team at Progress Productions will create the Hogmanay broadcast for the third year of Underbelly's production of Edinburgh's Hogmanay. The programme will be hosted by The Mac Twins (Official Chart Show, Love Island) who will roam around the arena capturing songs from the music acts, the best of the street theatre, celebrity chats, meeting the audience as they get involved and sing their hearts out, and capturing the spectacular fireworks at midnight set to a specially created soundtrack by headliner and global superstar Mark Ronson.

The first stream of this scale from Edinburgh's Hogmanay will be available to people from around the world on Facebook Live and on www.edinburghshogmanay.com/livestream

Edinburgh's world-famous Street Party hosted by Johnnie Walker, directed by Bradley Hemmings (London 2012 Paralympics Opening Ceremony, Greenwich & Docklands International Festival) features a non-stop five and a half hour party as Princes Street is transformed and animated by a host of international, UK and Scottish artists.

Live from the Street Party viewers can catch moments from sets from the best Scottish and UK talent keeping the party going all night long!

Edinburgh's Hogmanay headline act, Academy Award, Grammy and Golden Globe-winning artist, DJ and producer, Mark Ronson is set to become the first ever DJ to headline the concert in the gardens. He has also created a new soundtrack to accompany the world-famous Midnight Moment fireworks which he will perform live to the whole Street Party arena!

The legendary Marc Almond headlines the Waverley Stage this year. The hugely popular singer-songwriter will perform a selection of his greatest hits with his band.

Opening for Marc is a young singer-songwriter from Fort William, Keir Gibson whose excellent debut single Eyes Wide is creating waves already. We're also delighted to welcome The Ninth Wave, frontrunners of Glasgow's indie/glam movement, with triumphant sets at Isle of Wight, Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival, and HebCelt. After Marc Almond takes us up to The Bells, Edinburgh's good-time ska godfathers PorkPie take the stage after midnight to keep the party going

The Johnnie Walker Stage plays host to Hogmanay regular The Great Calverto, opening for Radio 1 DJ and presenter of Love Island: The Morning After, Glasgow born Arielle Free - followed by the return of the Mac Twins after last year's triumphant set taking us through The Bells and into 2020.

The new High Street stage features an all Scottish line up. After special guest openers VanIves, Scottish indie rock heroes Idlewild, now cultural icons, play a set of greatest hits and new material before the high energy of The Snuts - with their great live performances and massive indie tunes, word about the West Lothian foursome is spreading like wildfire. After midnight get ready for the Edinburgh-based six-piece Celtic fusion band Shooglenifty with sounds ranging from electronica to alt rock.

The spectacular theatrical acts which bring the Street Party to life from the moment audiences arrive, this year include Edinburgh's Circus Alba working with French multi-disciplinary immersive experience Compagnie Remue Ménage, Edinburgh's Harbingers Drum Crew and Germany's 'Gentle Giants of Light', Dundu together producing a unique street performance which fuses puppetry, sound and light.

Netherland's street theatre company, Close-Act Theatre brings its distinctive 'i-Puppets' to cut a path through the street. Also joining the international showcase is France's Picto Facto, providing 'a stroll between nonsense and fantasy' with spectacular illuminated inflatable creations taking to the street. On podium stages around the arena the UK's Avant Garde Dance Company brings the forefront of London's innovative Hip Hop/ Contemporary Dance scene to Edinburgh. Also from the UK, vanguards of contemporary juggling, Gandini Juggling brings its ground-breaking style demonstrated by a virtuosic ensemble of radical jugglers.

Rudimental DJ and Mungo's Hi Fi join Hogmanay in the Gardens headliner, Mark Ronson and guests to complete the line-up and create what will be a non-stop party set to back to back massive hits, dance floor classics and absolute anthems, making Edinburgh the party to bring in the New Year, as if there was any doubt!

Charlie Wood and Ed Bartlam, directors of Edinburgh's Hogmanay, said: "Up until now only viewers in Scotland have had a chance to see much of Edinburgh's Hogmanay, beyond news coverage. This year, no matter where you are in the world, you will be able to tune in and become immersed in the fantastic atmosphere of the Street Party. We're truly excited to be offering this new opportunity to fans of Scotland and New Year around the world and celebrating Scotland's global cultural identity and position as the home of Hogmanay."

Edinburgh's Hogmanay 2019 is supported by City of Edinburgh Council, EventScotland's International Events Programme, Scottish Government and City of Edinburgh Council's PLACE fund and Creative Scotland through the Scottish Government's Edinburgh Festivals EXPO fund, all working together to create a bold new Hogmanay for Scotland.

Tickets still available at edinburghshogmanay.com and (+44) 131 510 0395.





