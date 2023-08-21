EDINBURGH 2023: Review: THE CLIMATE FABLES, Greenside @ Nicholson Square

You have the opportunity to see two shows written and directed by Padraig Bond, on alternating days by coming along to The Climate Fables. On this particular day, Debating Extinction, a retelling of Rapunzel through a dystopian climate lens, was the show in question.

We open on a young woman, Susan (Penelope Deen), sitting on a bed, on the verge of vomiting. She is then subjected to a harsh quiz by her mother, Miranda (Kristen Hoffman) on the six mass extinction events on Earth, the last of which is widely reported as currently taking place here in 2023 due to man-made climate change.

Determined to protect her daughter from the post-apocalyptic world outside, Miranda has built a home for them in a secluded forest, although we later learn that the barriers to Susan’s bedroom haven’t always been impenetrable when Teddy (Tibor Lazar) sneaks in to see her after months away travelling the East Coast for signs of life.

Deen gives a youthful and determined performance as Susan, eager to experience the world beyond the “haven” her mother has created for her. Hoffman’s character is the most interesting, ranging from gentle and caring to more sinister as the show progresses. While Lazar is initially likeable as Teddy, his obliviousness to Susan’s fears for the future makes it difficult to root for them as a couple.

There’s an awful lot of exposition in the script, with far more “telling” than “showing” what the world has become. This is especially noticeable when it isn’t entirely clear whether it’s been two or three months since our lovers last met.

The show is full of twists and turns, some of which shock and amass gasps from this particular audience – with some themes that may be difficult for those of a squeamish disposition or those who have recently eaten given the show’s lunchtime time slot. Bond’s direction ensures the drama holds throughout the final face-off between the trio.

It wasn’t until after leaving the show that this reviewer noted the reference to Rapunzel in the programme note which gave the piece the anchor it really needs for an audience to make sense of the work. Perhaps more could have been done to make this obvious for those who didn’t have the chance to peek at the programme before the show, as the inclusion of a witch in what otherwise felt like the real world felt very odd.

That said, with this provided context, using the fairytale as a device for dealing with these themes departs from the typical semi-feasible settings used in environment-focussed works, and is certainly an interesting angle. Our future as the climate crisis takes hold may seem like a far-off kingdom to some, while others believe those who are yet to take action are living in their own fairytale.

Whether you come to the Fringe to be challenged by the works you see, or purely entertained, there are artists like The Torch Ensemble working to highlight urgent issues in new ways to audiences at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

The Climate Fables was at Greenside @ Nicholson Square – Fern Studio until 19 August